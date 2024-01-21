THE WEEK AHEAD

MONDAY

OPTIMIZING YOUR LINKEDIN PROFILE

East Northport: Learn how to optimize your LinkedIn profile to help get the job you want and develop your career, 7 p.m., Northport-East Northport Public Library, 185 Larkfield Rd., free, register, nenpl.org, 631-261-2313.

TUESDAY

BUSINESS NETWORKING OPEN HOUSE

Centereach: Meet representatives from Long Island business networking organizations, 8:30 a.m., Miller Business Center, 101 Eastwood Blvd., free, mcplibrary.org, 631-585-9393.

STARTING A BUSINESS ON A SMALL BUDGET

Online: Learn steps required to start your own business, including legal entity structures, keeping financial records, insurance and business plan essentials, 7 p.m., Brentwood Public Library, free, register, brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.

WEDNESDAY

BUSINESS MENTORING

Middle Island: Business mentoring available, presented by SCORE, 5:30 p.m., Longwood Public Library, 800 Middle Country Rd., free, register for a 45-minute appointment, longwoodlibrary.org, 631-924-6400, ext. 250.

FRANCHISING

Port Washington: Learn the basics of franchising, 7 p.m., Port Washington Public Library, 1 Library Dr., free, register, pwpl.org, 516-883-4400.

HOW TO GROW A POWERFUL NETWORK

Huntington Station: Learn how to grow your professional network and leverage it to land your dream job and grow your career, 7 p.m., South Huntington Public Library, 145 Pidgeon Hill Rd., free, cardholders can register, shpl.info, 631-549-4411.

FOSTERING ACCESS, RIGHTS AND EQUITY

Online: The state Department of Labor discusses employment rights and benefits especially important to female workers in New York, 7 p.m., South Country Library, free, register for a link, sctylib.org, 631-286-0818.

THURSDAY

MANAGING THE EMOTIONAL RISKS OF BEING AN ENTREPRENEUR

Online: Entrepreneur Edna J. White shares her insights from over 20 years of business coaching, 9 a.m., Stony Brook Small Business Development Center, free, register for a link, stonybrook.edu/sbdc, 631-632-9837.