THE WEEK AHEAD
ONGOING
BUSINESS MENTORING
Online: Free business mentoring with SCORE, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, hosted by Longwood Public Library, library residents only may email askus@longwoodlibrary.org to register for an online or phone appointment, 631-924-6400.
MONDAY
CAREER COUNSELING
Online: One-on-one, 30-minute appointments with Betty Vélez, 5:30-8:30 p.m., hosted by Patchogue-Medford Library, free, register for a link, pmlib.org, 631-654-4700.
WEDNESDAY
ENTREPRENEURSHIP FOR THOSE WITH A DISABILITY
Online: Learn the basics of starting a business, types of businesses, skills needed for success and more; for those living with a disability and their family members; held at noon Wednesday and again at 1 p.m. on Thursday, presented by the New York State Center for Disability Entrepreneurship at Farmingdale State College's Small Business Development Center, free, register for a link, eforyou.eventbrite.com, 934-420-2765.
BUILD YOUR BUSINESS USING SOCIAL MEDIA
Online: Learn why social media is crucial for your business, 7-8:30 p.m., hosted by Baldwin Library, 2385 Grand Ave., free, register at baldwinpl.org, 516-223-6228.
NETWORKING MEETING
Bohemia: LeTip welcomes those looking to restart or grow their business, 7:01-8:31 a.m., True North Community Church, 1101 Lakeland Ave., free, for information about membership contact Gary Carruthers at 631-281-6200 or email theboard@letipbohemia.com, letipbohemia.com.
RESUME AND CAREER ADVISING
Sayville: A Long Island Cares Career Development Program representative will be on-site to assist you with your resume, cover letter and interview skills, or give you direction on a new career path, noon, 1 and 2 p.m., Sayville Library, 88 Greene Ave., free, registration required for a 45-minute appointment at sayvillelibrary.org, 631-589-4440.
NETWORKING AND PRESENTATION
Farmingdale: The Long Island Food Council hosts a networking event with a discussion on Artificial Intelligence and how your business can adopt the technology, 5 to 7:30 p.m., Flux Coffee, 211 Main St., $25, register at longislandfoodcouncil.com.