Veeco opens Taiwan technology center

As part of a $30-million expansion of its presence in Asia's light-emitting diode industry, Veeco Instruments Inc. this week formally opened a new office in the city of Hsinchu, Taiwan.

John Peeler, chief executive of the Plainview-based toolmaker, was on hand in Hsinchu at the opening of the Taiwan Technology Center on Tuesday.

He said Veeco is investing in a new effort to cement its position in Asia's fast-growing LED sector. The Taiwan center's opening follows a similar event in Shanghai, on mainland China, in May, and a planned opening of a third new Veeco center in Seoul, South Korea, in 2012.

The Hsinchu center will be staffed with 40 Veeco employees and will provide support for customers using Veeco's machines, including its newest line, the multi-chamber TurboDisc MaxBright MOCVD System.

The machines use a nanotechnology method known as metal organic chemical vapor deposition, or MOCVD. This incrementally builds up LEDs or microchips using layer upon layer of hardened gases.

LEDs are used more and more for everyday illumination -- though they are far more expensive than traditional incandescent lightbulbs. They are in high demand for backlighting laptop screens, PC monitors, flat- screen TVs and cellphones. LEDs consume far less power than traditional light sources and extend battery life.

"Veeco will invest over $30 million," Peeler said, "to dramatically expand our Asia footprint to help customers continue to accelerate the pace of adoption of LEDs for consumer electronics and solid-state lighting."