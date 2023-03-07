Venus Williams joins private-equity firm Topspin Consumer Partners

Venus Williams, a five-time Wimbledon and two-time U.S. Open singles champion, is joining a private-equity firm with a tennis-themed name and ties to Long Island.

Williams, 42, has joined Topspin Consumer Partners as operating partner.

Topspin Consumer Partners, based in Mamaroneck, grew out of a Roslyn Heights venture capital firm, Topspin Partners. They also share personnel, including Topspin Partners co-founder Leo Guthart, who serves as senior adviser on the sister fund.

Williams has an associate degree in fashion design from The Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale and a bachelor's degree in business administration from Indiana University East. In January, amid speculation about her possible retirement, Venus Williams withdrew from the Australian Open after suffering an injury.

Guthart said Venus Williams is joining the team of Topspin Consumer Partners to evaluate investment opportunities and not to harness her celebrity.

"It's a legitimate position she's got," he said. "It's not just to put her name on it."

The private equity firm said Venus Williams will work with its portfolio companies on marketing strategies and finding new investment targets.

Venus Williams has founded several companies, including Happy Viking, a maker of vegan protein shakes, and EleVen, a maker of activewear.

“What resonated with me most about Topspin was the team’s deep understanding of consumer investing and genuine desire to help entrepreneurs and visionaries reach their full potential,” she said in a statement. “I’ve learned so much about navigating the competitive consumer landscape from my own ventures, and strongly believe this is the perfect opportunity for me to leverage my expertise to add value."

In January 2021, Topspin Consumer Partners invested in Mission, a sports apparel company co-founded by Venus' sister Serena Williams and retired NBA star Dwyane Wade.

Topspin Partners was named after the rotation commonly added to shots that allows players to hit with pace, but keep the ball within bounds.

TV personality Kim Kardashian and former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning are among the other celebrities to join private-equity ventures.

