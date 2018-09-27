Retail Roundup: Veronica Beard boutique opens at Americana Manhasset

In the market for a new $495, cognac-colored, suede dickey that “is perfect for fall and winter layering” on Long Island?

If so, Veronica Beard might be right up your alley.

The high-end women’s clothing brand recently opened a new store at the Americana Manhasset shopping center. It’s the fifth store for the brand, which has two boutiques in Manhattan, one in Dallas and one in Los Angeles.

“We were drawn to Americana Manhasset because of the unparalleled access to fabulous shopping on the North Shore. It was a natural next step to get closer to our customer base in this area,” Veronica Miele Beard, co-founder of the Manhattan-based brand, said in a statement.

With items like a $495 Chase sweater, made from a mix of baby alpaca fiber, nylon and Merino wool, and $398 Beverly skinny flare jeans, Veronica Beard is targeting those who won’t flinch about scooping up the finer things in life.

After all, it's Duchess Meghan Markle's "go-to brand," according to entertainment magazines.

The Veronica Beard store is among its peers at Americana Manhasset, whose 60-plus luxury shops include Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Prada.

The Manhasset location is the fifth for the brand, which sells Veronica Beard products as well as items from other lines. Credit: Veronica Beard/David Mitchell

Beard and her sister-in-law, Veronica Swanson Beard, are designers who founded Veronica Beard in 2010 and opened the first store in Manhattan in 2016. Their company, Pipes & Shaw LLC, owns and does business as Veronica Beard.

The stores sell Veronica Beard’s clothing and shoes, as well as products by other brands, such as Le Specs sunglasses, Jardin and Dannijo jewelry, and Sana Jardin perfumes.

Veronica Beard’s products also are sold on its website and by other retailers, such as Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom.

Opened at 2110G Northern Blvd. on Sept. 7, the 1,300-square-foot Americana Manhasset store features vintage furniture, leopard print accents, and custom brass and copper hanging fixtures.

“The Americana Manhasset store is an extension of our world and we knew this would be the perfect location for our next store since many of our customers in this area already consider it to be their primary shopping destination,” Veronica Swanson Beard said in a statement.

