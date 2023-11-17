Walgreens closing majority of its stores on Thanksgiving, but 24-hour outlets will open

Walgreens will close most of its drugstores on Thanksgiving for the first time in its history, the retailer announced Thursday.

About 700 stores that are 24-hour locations will remain open on the holiday. That includes drugstores in Hempstead, Selden and Deer Park, Walgreens spokeswoman Lauren Bauer said.

“We have consistently heard from our team members — who are the face of Walgreens — that time off is a meaningful way for us to demonstrate we value them,” Tracey D. Brown, president of Walgreens Retail and chief customer officer, said in a statement Thursday. “We heard them, are committed to listening to their feedback and are dedicated to doing what is right for them. We hope they can enjoy the holiday and spend time with their loved ones.”

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, Walgreens operates nearly 9,000 retail locations in the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Around 2012, most major retailers began opening their stores on Thanksgiving to kick off the holiday shopping season, but the COVID-19 pandemic that began in 2020 led most chains to begin closing on the holiday.

The pandemic was officially declared to have ended last May but most major retailers, including Walmart, Target and Kohl’s, aren't resuming Thanksgiving openings.

Many of the retailers say they are making the change as a show of appreciation to their employees.

For some of the retailers, staffing issues are a factor, retail experts said.

CVS said that many of its drugstores will be open during regular hours on Thanksgiving but some may be closed or have reduced hours.

“We recommend that people call their local stores before visiting or check hours at cvs.com,” CVS spokeswoman Courtney Coelho said Thursday.