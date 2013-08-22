Wall Street climbs; Nasdaq halted for 3 hours

Stocks closed higher Thursday in a trading session marred by a historic trading halt of roughly three hours on the Nasdaq stock exchange as a result of technical problems.

All traffic through Nasdaq, the second-largest U.S. stock exchange, stopped at 12:14 p.m., the exchange said on its website.

The exchange resumed trading with a single stock, Atlantic American Corp., at 3 p.m. before trading resumed in all of its listed securities at 3:25 p.m. The lightly traded stock advanced .58 percent to $3.82.

The outage was the latest in series of high-profile incidents on exchanges.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 66.19 points to 14,963.74, the Standard & Poor's 500 gained .86 percent, to 1,656.96, and the Nasdaq composite index added 1.08 percent, to 3,638.71.

The trading halt put the brakes on trading in stocks of such well-known companies as Apple, Microsoft and Amazon.com. All three stocks rose after trading recommenced.

Throughout the Nasdaq outage other exchanges such as the New York Stock Exchange continued to operate without disruption.

-- Reuters