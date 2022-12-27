Maker of Asian appetizers wins low-cost electricity from NYS

A manufacturer of spring rolls, pot stickers, egg rolls and other Asian appetizers is among 10 local businesses and nonprofits to be awarded low-cost electricity from New York State, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced.

Water Lilies Food LLC received 1,276 kilowatts from the state Power Authority’s ReCharge NY program in return for pledging to spend at least $34 million on its operation at the former Entenmann’s bakery in Bay Shore.

Water Lilies will more than double the amount of space that it rents at 1724 Fifth Ave. and increase its workforce of 400 people, according to CEO Peter Lee.

“We try to create very innovative products that stand out from the competition,” he said. “Our vision is to be the leader of Asian-inspired food, specifically the appetizer.”

Lee said the company will add 160,000 square feet to the 130,000 square feet that it already rents in the former Entenmann’s facility. The additional space will allow for the introduction of new products, which will join ones now sold to wholesale distributors, appetizer firms, supermarkets and other retailers.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Water Lilies was founded by Lee’s family in New York City in 1995. It moved to Bay Shore in 2020 with help from Empire State Development, the state's primary business aid agency, and the Town of Islip Industrial Development Agency. The company now is controlled by the private equity firm Blue Point Capital Partners in Cleveland, with Lee holding a minority ownership stake.

Last month, ESD gave Water Lilies a grant and state tax credits totaling up to $6 million for its latest expansion project.

In return for the low-cost electricity, Water Lilies has pledged to retain a minimum of 300 jobs and to add 168, according to the authority. But Lee said last month, “Hopefully, we’ll end up hiring even more and really be able to give back to the community. That’s our goal.”

Among the 10 power recipients, Water Lilies won the largest allocation and is making the biggest investment in its operations.

L3Harris Technologies Inc. employs the most people locally: 535 at its facility in Amityville.

The maker of communication systems for the armed forces was awarded 550 kilowatts to support $4 million in factory improvements, including the construction of a new clean room, according to the power authority.

Family Health Centers-Long Island FQHC Inc. received 226 kilowatts to support a planned clinic at 619 Fulton Ave. in Hempstead village. The nonprofit currently operates at 135 Main St. in the village.

Family Health, also called Harmony Healthcare Long Island, will invest a total of $7.5 million in its operations, with most of the funds going toward renovations and equipment for the abandoned building on Fulton Avenue.

Family Health also has clinics in Elmont, Freeport, Oceanside, Roosevelt, Westbury and at three public high schools in Nassau County. The nonprofit has promised to add 20 people to its workforce of 325, according to the Recharge NY application.

Each power allocation is for seven years. Some of the electricity is produced by dams near Niagara Falls and along the St. Lawrence River upstate.

Together, the power recipients “will add more than 200 jobs to [the] talented workforce on Long Island and revitalize communities in Nassau and Suffolk counties with more than $57 million in private capital investment,” Justin E. Driscoll, the authority’s interim president and CEO, told Newsday last week.