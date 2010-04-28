Woodbury iced tea company: We're not from Arizona

The Woodbury-based AriZona Beverage Co. Wednesday released a statement pointing out that it is indeed a New York business.

AriZona Beverage Co. issued the statement after Internet protesters of the state of Arizona's new immigration law vowed to boycott all things Arizona, including the company's famed AriZona Iced Tea.

The company, however, traces its roots back to Brooklyn and has kept its headquarters on Long Island for the past 16 years, said founder and chairman Don Vultaggio in a statement. The company, which employs about 250 people on Long Island, has no plans to relocate.

"In 1992, two hardworking guys from Brooklyn with a dream created AriZona Iced Tea," Vultaggio said. "Since then and despite the wonderful success AriZona has enjoyed throughout the United States and internationally, we have remained loyal to our family-run business based in New York."

While there were many Internet posts incorrectly listing AriZona Iced Tea as an Arizona business to boycott, just as many posts were quick to point out the error.

Sen. Craig Johnson (D-Port Washington) is against Arizona's new immigration law, which critics say unfairly targets Hispanics. He voiced concerns about viral boycott suggestions involving AriZona Iced Tea, calling it "a misdirected response. ". . . It is misguided and simply wrong to hurt a local business in protest of a law that was enacted on the other side of the country," he said.