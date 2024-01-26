Business

Missiles targeting a ship off Yemen explode without damage, the UK military says

By The Associated Press

JERUSALEM — Two missiles apparently targeting a ship off Yemen exploded Friday, though they caused no damage or injuries, the British military said.

The British military's United Kingdom Maritime Operations, which oversees Mideast waterways, said the attack happened southwest of the Yemeni city of Aden, in the Gulf of Aden.

No group immediately claimed responsibility. Suspicion immediately fell on Yemen’s Houthi rebels amid their campaign targeting shipping over Israel’s ongoing war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

