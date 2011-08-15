Chevy Avalanche, Honda Ridgeline top Consumer Reports' Recommended List

The Chevrolet Avalanche earned the highest overall score among new full-size pickups in Consumer Reports' annual list of recommended vehicles.

Recommended full-size trucks:

1. Chevrolet Avalanche

2. Chevrolet Silverado 1500 5.3-liter V-8

3. GMC Sierra 1500 5.3-liter V-8

4. Toyota Tundra 5.7-liter V-8

5. Ford F-150 V-8

6. Ram 1500 5.7-liter Hemi V-8

The Ford F-150 with the all-new 3.5-liter EcoBoost V-6 is too new to qualify for a recommended rating.

In midsize pickups, Asian brands rule without challenge from American small trucks. The Honda Ridgeline tops this year's list.

Recommended compact and midsize trucks:

1. Honda Ridgeline

2. Nissan Frontier V-6

3. Toyota Tacoma V-6

Consumer Reports only recommends vehicles that have performed well in its tests, have at least average predicted reliability based on the Annual Auto Survey, and performed at least adequately if crash-tested or included in a government rollover test.