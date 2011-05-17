Chevy hopes new Sonic will boom in USA

Chevrolet is placing a big bet on a small car with the 2012 Sonic, a subcompact successor to the Korean-built Aveo.

Unlike the Aveo, the Sonic will be assembled in the heart of the American motor belt, Orion Township, Mich., halfway between Detroit and Flint.

General Motors invested $545 million in the plant, keeping about 1,000 jobs in the Detroit area after getting a jumpstart out of bankruptcy from American taxpayers. At Chevrolet, pride of place seems to be returning to the marketing message.

"Chevrolet is the only company building a small car in the United States," said Chris Perry, vice president of Chevrolet marketing. "We believe the Sonic will bring substance to the segment, with progressive styling, performance and value that will change perceptions of what a small car can be in America."

You may recall GM's last attempt at Americanizing the small car through a brand known as Saturn: Fine car, great sales experience, wonderful brand loyalty but very little profit.

This time, fortune seems to be smiling on GM's small-car venture. Pump prices are showing a trajectory toward the stratosphere again, and American consumers appear stuck in semi-permanent bargain-hunting mode.

As long as we keep making young people, someone will need to build small, affordable cars that can drive across the typical sub-Texas-sized state on a tank of gas.

Fortunately, the days of tinny "econoboxes" are long behind us. Small cars such as the Sonic can be equipped with a wealth of options and bountiful standard safety features.

The Sonic is offered in two body styles: a four-door sedan and hatchback that Chevy calls a "five-door." Each boasts class-leading rear-seat roominess and cargo space.

Buyers have a choice of 4-cylinder engines. The base 1.8-liter Ecotec is rated at 135 horsepower and can be harnessed to a five-speed stick or six-speed automatic transmission. A 1.4-liter Ecotec turbo that cranks out 138 horses is also available with a six-speed manual.

Fuel economy figures have not been announced, but expect outstanding efficiency. The Sonic is going up against some fine small cars, including the Honda Fit, Toyota Yaris, Ford Fiesta and Nissan Versa.

Pricing also has not been announced, but Aveo consistently claimed the lowest base price among the subcompacts.

The sedan offers segment-best trunk capacity that is reportedly greater than most compact cars, and both hatchback and sedan offer better rear-seat roominess than Fiesta.

Buyers should really appreciate connectivity options such as OnStar with six months of Turn-by-Turn navigation. XM Satellite Radio. USB and Bluetooth are also available as options, as are remote start, heated front seats and sunroof. Those kinds of features are usually reserved for more expensive models.

Safety features include 10 standard air bags, antilock brakes, electronic brake force distribution, brake assist and OnStar with Automatic Crash Response.

Designers have shown some impressive talent in small cars recently, and Sonic can certainly hold its headlights up in that crowd.

A wide stance, with wheels pushed to the extreme corners gives the Sonic a more muscular appearance than you might expect in a subcompact. Fender flares and motorcycle-inspired round headlamps are attention-grabbing elements, as are a dual-element grille and round tail lamps.

The hood's leading edge creates a character line above the headlamps, which flows into the body sidelines.

The hatchback at first glance looks like a three-door because the rear door handles are concealed in the rear roof-pillar area.

The standard wheels are 15-inchers, but you can option up to 17-inches.

Inside, a brightly accented instrument cluster features a large, round analog tachometer set within an asymmetrical LCD readout and a large digital speedometer display.

The interior includes storage compartments in the center stack and doors. The rear seats fold flat for carrying outsized cargo. Front bucket seats are standard.

All models feature a unit body with MacPherson strut front suspension, coil springs and stabilizer bar. The rear suspension is a semi-independent, torsion beam axle with gas-charged shocks and coil springs.

Engineers stiffened the body for more precise ride and handling.

"The Sonic represents a new beginning for Chevrolet in the small car segment and so we felt it was time to give it a new name," said Perry. "The new car is roomy, stylish and fun to drive, and Sonic is a youthful, energetic name that helps convey what this vehicle is about."

