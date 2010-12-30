Chrysler and Ford announce recalls

Chrysler recalled about 150,000 trucks and SUVs Thursday to address steering, air bag and potential stalling problems, while Ford recalled nearly 15,000 trucks and crossovers because of electrical issues.

Chrysler Group Llc is conducting three separate recalls to fix the problems, which were posted on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's website.

The first Chrysler recall covers about 22,000 Dodge Ram trucks from the 2008-2011 model years to address steering problems.

The second involves about 65,000 2009 model year Dodge Journey SUVs to fix side air bags that might not deploy.

The last recall includes about 57,000 Ram 1500 trucks from the 2011 model year to fix components in rear axles that could cause the trucks to stall.

Chrysler said it wasn't aware of any crashes or injuries connected to the recalled vehicles.

Chrysler's recalls are expected to begin in February.

Chrysler owners can call 800-853-1403 for more information.

Ford said its recall involves electrical systems that can short and create a fire. Affected models include some 2011 F-150, F-250, F-350, F-450, F-550, Ford Edge and Lincoln MKX vehicles.

The automaker said it was aware of two vehicle fires at an assembly plant in Dearborn, Mich., but had not received any reports of fires in vehicles on the road.Ford's recalls should begin by Jan. 10. Ford owners can call 866-436-7332 for more information. - AP