Classic Rolls-Royce, Bentley cars displayed at Foundation Museum

ROAD TRIP

Rolls-Royce Foundation Museum: Rolls-Royce and Bentley models -- from a 1929 American-built Springfield Phantom I to a 1962 Silver Cloud II -- are on display at this home to the Rolls Royce-Owners Club. There’s also an extensive library with books, technical manuals, handbooks, sales literature and periodicals, as well as specific information on individual Rolls-Royce chassis. The website features extensive historical information on the two marques. The museum is open to the public Mon.-Fri 10 a.m.-4 p.m., admission free; 189 Hempt Rd., Mechanicsburg, PA; information: www.rollsroycefoundation.org or 717-795-9400.