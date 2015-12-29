Fiat Chrysler announces 2 recalls of nearly 500,000 SUVs

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is recalling nearly 450,000 SUVs worldwide in two separate recalls that includes the Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The automaker said Thursday about 353,000 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Dodge Durango SUVs with model years 2011-2012 are being recalled because wiring in the vanity mirror may overheat and create a fire hazard. No injuries or accidents were reported.

The second recall is for more than 93,000 Jeep Compass and Patriot SUVs with model year 2015. The company says it will inspect and fix a clamp that may be out of position. The out of position clamp may allow power steering fluid to leak, creating a possible fire hazard. The automaker says no injuries or accidents were reported.