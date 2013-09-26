Hertz adds Tesla cars to fleet under Dream Cars program

Hertz Global Holdings Inc., adding more upscale autos to its fleet, said it’s offering Tesla Motors Inc. electric cars at two airports in California.

Hertz is introducing Tesla Model S and Roadster rechargeable cars to its fleet at Los Angeles and San Francisco airports, the Park Ridge, N.J.-based company said Sept. 25 in a statement. Hertz has five Teslas combined at the two airports, with rental prices starting at about $500 a day, Paula Rivera, a Hertz spokeswoman, said in an email.

The Tesla models expand on a lineup of higher-priced cars that Hertz has added to its fleet under its Dream Cars program, which includes Ferrari and Lamborghini cars. In July, Hertz won final regulatory approval for its $2.3 billion acquisition of Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group Inc. The merged companies compete with closely held Enterprise Holdings Inc. and Avis Budget Group Inc.

Tesla has seen its market value top $20 billion this year. The Palo Alto, Calif.-based company is intent on becoming the world’s most profitable seller of battery-powered cars. The company plans this year to deliver 21,000 of its flagship Model S sedans, priced from about $70,000, and double that volume next year as sales in Europe and Asia expand.