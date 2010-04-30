Honda recalling 167,000 Acura TSXs

WASHINGTON - Honda Motor Co. is recalling about 167,000 Acura TSX cars to fix power steering hoses that could deteriorate and cause a fire under the hood.

The recall involves TSXs from the 2004-2008 model years. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says on its website that high temperatures under the hood could cause the power steering hose to crack and leak power steering oil.

The oil can leak onto a hot exhaust pipe and cause smoke and a burning smell, or even a fire.

A Honda spokesman says one minor fire has been reported but no injuries.