Long Island auto racing history chronicled at Marty Himes' Bay Shore museum

ROAD TRIP

The Himes Museum of Motor Racing Nostalgia, a creation of veteran Long Island auto racer Marty Himes, features five original stock cars, a number of midget racing cars, one early sprint car and close to 1,000 model race cars, as well as more than 300,000 racing-related photographs, and uniforms, helmets, trophies and other racing memorabilia; open daily, call first for appointment, admission free with donations accepted; 15 O'Neil Ave. Bay Shore; information: 631-666-4912 or www.thehimesmuseum.com.