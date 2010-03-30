New York Auto Show Schedule

Thursday, April 1, 2010

4:00pm-6:00pm Private Tour with Charlie Vogelheim

Pre-Paid Tour Tickets Only. www.autoshowny.com/tickets/tour Show Floor

6:00pm - 11:00pm Charity Gala to Benefit East Side House Settlement

For tickets and additional information: www.galapreview.org North Concourse

6:15pm - 8:15pm Private Tour with Charlie Vogelheim

Pre-Paid Tour Tickets Only. www.autoshowny.com/tickets/tour Show Floor

Friday, April 2, 2010

11:00am - 10:30pm Public Sneak Preview/SHOW OPEN to the Public

See Show Info for all Show hours from April 2- 11

9:00am - 11:00am Private Tour with Charlie Vogelheim

Pre-Paid Tour Tickets Only. www.autoshowny.com/tickets/tour Show Floor

9:00am - 11:00am Private Tour with Phil Patton

Pre-Paid Tour Tickets Only. www.autoshowny.com/tickets/tour Show Floor

10:00am Member Express Early Entry

Pre-Paid Member Tickets Only Crystal Palace Entrance

11:00am - 7:00pm Members Express Lounge

MEMBERS ONLY 1A03

11:00am - 8:00pm Kia Motors Sorento Ride & Drive

Kia Motors invites you to ride in the all-new 2011 Kia Sorento. The new crossover features state-of-the-art technology, sporty styling, spacious interior and an impressive value. Free gift with test-drive. South Inner Roadway

12-2pm & 5-8pm AutoTrader.com Live Game Show.

Come down for your chance to win big! AutoTrader.com Stand, Crystal Palace

All Day The LeMay Museum Exhibit

Classic Cars 1E Hall, Level 1

All Day Camp Jeep

Outdoor Ride & Drive North Inner Roadway

All Day EV Pavilion

Indoor Ride & Drive. Experience Non-emission vehicles. Level 1

All Day Hyundai Prizes

Enter to win a 2010 Genesis Coupe & Racing Academy Weekend, plus get details on how you can get a $500 Debit Card. Hyundai Stand, Level 3

All Day Suzuki Trip & Giveaways

Enter to win a trip for a luxury cruise to Tahiti, plus hourly drawings for fun prizes. Suzuki Stand, Level 1

Saturday, April 3, 2010

9:30am - 11:00am 2010 NYIAS Opening Day Ceremonies 11th Avenue and Inner Roadway

9:00am-11:00am Private Tour with Phil Patton

Pre-Paid Tour Tickets Only. www.autoshowny.com/tickets/tour Show Floor

10:00am - 11:00am Early Entry for Members Express Club

Pre-Paid Member Tickets Only Crystal Palace Entrance

11:00am Show Floor Opens

11:00am - 7:00pm Members Express Lounge

MEMBERS ONLY 1A03

11:00am - 8:00pm Kia Motors Sorento Ride & Drive

Kia Motors invites you to ride in the all-new 2011 Kia Sorento. The new crossover features state-of-the-art technology, sporty styling, spacious interior and an impressive value. Free gift with test-drive. South Inner Roadway

12-2pm & 5-8pm AutoTrader.com Live Game Show

Come down for your chance to win big! AutoTrader.com Stand, Crystal Palace

All Day The LeMay Museum Exhibit

Classic Cars 1E Hall, Level 1

All Day Camp Jeep

Outdoor Ride & Drive North Inner Roadway

All Day EV Pavilion

Indoor Ride & Drive. Experience Non-emission vehicles. Level 1

All Day Hyundai Prizes

Enter to win a 2010 Genesis Coupe & Racing Academy Weekend, plus get details on how you can get a $500 Debit Card. Hyundai Stand, Level 3

All Day Suzuki Trip & Giveaways

Enter to win a trip for a luxury cruise to Tahiti, plus hourly drawings for fun prizes. Suzuki Stand, Level 1

Sunday, April 4, 2010

11am - 2pm & 5-6pm AutoTrader.com Live Game Show

Come down for your chance to win big! AutoTrader.com Stand, Crystal Palace

All Day The LeMay Museum Exhibit

Classic Cars 1E Hall, Level 1

All Day Camp Jeep

Outdoor Ride & Drive North Inner Roadway

All Day EV Pavilion

Indoor Ride & Drive. Experience Non-emission vehicles. Level 1

All Day Hyundai Prizes

Enter to win a 2010 Genesis Coupe & Racing Academy Weekend, plus get details on how you can get a $500 Debit Card. Hyundai Stand, Level 3

All Day Kia Motors Sorento Ride & Drive

Kia Motors invites you to ride in the all-new 2011 Kia Sorento. The new crossover features state-of-the-art technology, sporty styling, spacious interior and an impressive value. Free gift with test-drive. South Inner Roadway

All Day Suzuki Trip & Giveaways

Enter to win a trip for a luxury cruise to Tahiti, plus hourly drawings for fun prizes. Suzuki Stand, Level 1

Monday, April 5, 2010

11:00am - 8:00pm Kia Motors Sorento Ride & Drive

Kia Motors invites you to ride in the all-new 2011 Kia Sorento. The new crossover features state-of-the-art technology, sporty styling, spacious interior and an impressive value. Free gift with test-drive. South Inner Roadway

12-2pm & 5-8pm AutoTrader.com Live Game Show

Come down for your chance to win big! AutoTrader.com Stand, Crystal Palace

All Day Camp Jeep

Outdoor Ride & Drive North Inner Roadway

All Day EV Pavilion

Indoor Ride & Drive. Experience Non-emission vehicles. Level 1

All Day Hyundai Prizes

Enter to win a 2010 Genesis Coupe & Racing Academy Weekend, plus get details on how you can get a $500 Debit Card. Hyundai Stand, Level 3

All Day Suzuki Trip & Giveaways

Enter to win a trip for a luxury cruise to Tahiti, plus hourly drawings for fun prizes. Suzuki Stand, Level 1

Tuesday, April 6, 2010

9:00am - 1:00pm Automotive Career Fair

Career Fair: Free admission to students. Student tickets to NYIAS: $9 with Career Fair Validation 1E Hall, Level 1

11:00am - 8:00pm Kia Motors Sorento Ride & Drive

Kia Motors invites you to ride in the all-new 2011 Kia Sorento. The new crossover features state-of-the-art technology, sporty styling, spacious interior and an impressive value. Free gift with test-drive. South Inner Roadway

12-2pm & 5-8pm AutoTrader.com Live Game Show

Come down for your chance to win big! AutoTrader.com Stand, Crystal Palace

All Day Camp Jeep

Outdoor Ride & Drive North Inner Roadway

All Day EV Pavilion

Indoor Ride & Drive. Experience Non-emission vehicles. Level 1

All Day Hyundai Prizes

Enter to win a 2010 Genesis Coupe & Racing Academy Weekend, plus get details on how you can get a $500 Debit Card. Hyundai Stand, Level 3

All Day Suzuki Trip & Giveaways

Enter to win a trip for a luxury cruise to Tahiti, plus hourly drawings for fun prizes. Suzuki Stand, Level 1

Wednesday, April 7, 2010

9:00am - 1:00pm Automotive Career Fair

Career Fair: Free admission to students. Student tickets to NYIAS: $9 with Career Fair Validation 1E Hall, Level 1

11:00am - 8:00pm Kia Motors Sorento Ride & Drive

Kia Motors invites you to ride in the all-new 2011 Kia Sorento. The new crossover features state-of-the-art technology, sporty styling, spacious interior and an impressive value. Free gift with test-drive. South Inner Roadway

12-2pm & 5-8pm AutoTrader.com Live Game Show

Come down for your chance to win big! AutoTrader.com Stand, Crystal Palace

All Day Camp Jeep

Outdoor Ride & Drive North Inner Roadway

All Day EV Pavilion

Indoor Ride & Drive. Experience Non-emission vehicles. Level 1

All Day Hyundai Prizes

Enter to win a 2010 Genesis Coupe & Racing Academy Weekend, plus get details on how you can get a $500 Debit Card. Hyundai Stand, Level 3

All Day Suzuki Trip & Giveaways

Enter to win a trip for a luxury cruise to Tahiti, plus hourly drawings for fun prizes. Suzuki Stand, Level 1

Thursday, April 8, 2010

11:00am - 8:00pm Kia Motors Sorento Ride & Drive

Kia Motors invites you to ride in the all-new 2011 Kia Sorento. The new crossover features state-of-the-art technology, sporty styling, spacious interior and an impressive value. Free gift with test-drive. South Inner Roadway

12-2pm & 5-8pm AutoTrader.com Live Game Show

Come down for your chance to win big! AutoTrader.com Stand, Crystal Palace

All Day Camp Jeep

Outdoor Ride & Drive North Inner Roadway

All Day EV Pavilion

Indoor Ride & Drive. Experience Non-emission vehicles. Level 1

All Day Hyundai Prizes

Enter to win a 2010 Genesis Coupe & Racing Academy Weekend, plus get details on how you can get a $500 Debit Card. Hyundai Stand, Level 3

All Day Suzuki Trip & Giveaways

Enter to win a trip for a luxury cruise to Tahiti, plus hourly drawings for fun prizes Suzuki Stand, Level 1

Friday, April 9, 2010

9:00am - 11:00am Private Tour with Nick Kurczewski

Pre-Paid Tour Tickets Only. www.autoshowny.com/tickets/tour Show Floor

10:00am Member Express Early Entry

Pre-Paid Member Tickets Only Crystal Palace Entrance

11:00am - 7:00pm Members Express Lounge

FOR MEMBERS ONLY 1A03

11:00am - 8:00pm Kia Motors Sorento Ride & Drive

Kia Motors invites you to ride in the all-new 2011 Kia Sorento. The new crossover features state-of-the-art technology, sporty styling, spacious interior and an impressive value. Free gift with test-drive. South Inner Roadway

12-2pm & 5-8pm AutoTrader.com Live Game Show

Come down for your chance to win big! AutoTrader.com Stand, Crystal Palace

All Day DUB Show Tour

Customs, exotics, and celebrity-owned vehicles Special Events Hall, Level 1

All Day Camp Jeep

Outdoor Ride & Drive North Inner Roadway

All Day EV Pavilion

Indoor Ride & Drive. Experience Non-emission vehicles. Level 1

All Day Hyundai Prizes

Enter to win a 2010 Genesis Coupe & Racing Academy Weekend, plus get details on how you can get a $500 Debit Card. Hyundai Stand, Level 3

All Day Suzuki Trip & Giveaways

Enter to win a trip for a luxury cruise to Tahiti, plus hourly drawings for fun prizes Suzuki Stand, Level 1

Saturday, April 10, 2010

9:00am - 11:00am Private Tour with Nick Kurczewski

Pre-Paid Tour Tickets Only. www.autoshowny.com/tickets/tour Show Floor

10:00am Member Express Early Entry

Pre-Paid Member Tickets Only Crystal Palace Entrance

11:00am - 7:00pm Members Express Lounge

FOR MEMBERS ONLY 1A03

11:00am - 8:00pm Kia Motors Sorento Ride & Drive

Kia Motors invites you to ride in the all-new 2011 Kia Sorento. The new crossover features state-of-the-art technology, sporty styling, spacious interior and an impressive value. Free gift with test-drive. South Inner Roadway

12-2pm & 5-8pm AutoTrader.com Live Game Show

Come down for your chance to win big! AutoTrader.com Stand, Crystal Palace

2:00pm - 3:30pm Autograph Signing with Knick's player David Lee

Photo cards will be provided State Farm Stand, Crystal Palace

All Day DUB Show Tour

Customs, exotics, and celebrity-owned vehicles Special Events Hall, Level 1

All Day Camp Jeep

Outdoor Ride & Drive North Inner Roadway

All Day EV Pavilion

Indoor Ride & Drive. Experience Non-emission vehicles. Level 1

All Day Hyundai Prizes

Enter to win a 2010 Genesis Coupe & Racing Academy Weekend, plus get details on how you can get a $500 Debit Card. Hyundai Stand, Level 3

All Day Suzuki Trip & Giveaways

Enter to win a trip for a luxury cruise to Tahiti, plus hourly drawings for fun prizes Suzuki Stand, Level 1

Sunday, April 11, 2010

11am - 2pm & 5-6pm AutoTrader.com Live Game Show

Come down for your chance to win big! AutoTrader.com Stand, Crystal Palace

All Day Camp Jeep

Outdoor Ride & Drive North Inner Roadway

All Day DUB Show Tour

Customs, exotics, and celebrity-owned vehicles Special Events Hall, Level 1

All Day EV Pavilion

Indoor Ride & Drive. Experience Non-emission vehicles. Level 1

All Day Hyundai Prizes

Enter to win a 2010 Genesis Coupe & Racing Academy Weekend, plus get details on how you can get a $500 Debit Card. Hyundai Stand, Level 3

All Day Kia Motors Sorento Ride & Drive

Kia Motors invites you to ride in the all-new 2011 Kia Sorento. The new crossover features state-of-the-art technology, sporty styling, spacious interior and an impressive value. Free gift with test-drive. South Inner Roadway

All Day Suzuki Trip & Giveaways

Enter to win a trip for a luxury cruise to Tahiti, plus hourly drawings for fun prizes Suzuki Stand, Level 1