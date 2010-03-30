ClassifiedsCars

New York Auto Show Schedule

Thursday, April 1, 2010
4:00pm-6:00pmPrivate Tour with Charlie Vogelheim
Pre-Paid Tour Tickets Only. www.autoshowny.com/tickets/tour		Show Floor
6:00pm - 11:00pmCharity Gala to Benefit East Side House Settlement
For tickets and additional information: www.galapreview.org		North Concourse
6:15pm - 8:15pmPrivate Tour with Charlie Vogelheim
Pre-Paid Tour Tickets Only. www.autoshowny.com/tickets/tour		Show Floor
Friday, April 2, 2010
11:00am - 10:30pmPublic Sneak Preview/SHOW OPEN to the Public
See Show Info for all Show hours from April 2- 11		 
9:00am - 11:00amPrivate Tour with Charlie Vogelheim
Pre-Paid Tour Tickets Only. www.autoshowny.com/tickets/tour		Show Floor
9:00am - 11:00amPrivate Tour with Phil Patton
Pre-Paid Tour Tickets Only. www.autoshowny.com/tickets/tour		Show Floor
10:00amMember Express Early Entry
Pre-Paid Member Tickets Only		Crystal Palace Entrance
11:00am - 7:00pmMembers Express Lounge
MEMBERS ONLY		1A03
11:00am - 8:00pmKia Motors Sorento Ride & Drive
Kia Motors invites you to ride in the all-new 2011 Kia Sorento. The new crossover features state-of-the-art technology, sporty styling, spacious interior and an impressive value. Free gift with test-drive.		South Inner Roadway
12-2pm & 5-8pmAutoTrader.com Live Game Show.
Come down for your chance to win big!		AutoTrader.com Stand, Crystal Palace
All DayThe LeMay Museum Exhibit
Classic Cars		1E Hall, Level 1
All DayCamp Jeep
Outdoor Ride & Drive		North Inner Roadway
All DayEV Pavilion
Indoor Ride & Drive. Experience Non-emission vehicles.		Level 1
All DayHyundai Prizes
Enter to win a 2010 Genesis Coupe & Racing Academy Weekend, plus get details on how you can get a $500 Debit Card.		Hyundai Stand, Level 3
All DaySuzuki Trip & Giveaways
Enter to win a trip for a luxury cruise to Tahiti, plus hourly drawings for fun prizes.		Suzuki Stand, Level 1
Saturday, April 3, 2010
9:30am - 11:00am2010 NYIAS Opening Day Ceremonies11th Avenue and Inner Roadway
9:00am-11:00amPrivate Tour with Phil Patton
Pre-Paid Tour Tickets Only. www.autoshowny.com/tickets/tour		Show Floor
10:00am - 11:00amEarly Entry for Members Express Club
Pre-Paid Member Tickets Only		Crystal Palace Entrance
11:00amShow Floor Opens 
11:00am - 7:00pmMembers Express Lounge
MEMBERS ONLY		1A03
11:00am - 8:00pmKia Motors Sorento Ride & Drive
Kia Motors invites you to ride in the all-new 2011 Kia Sorento. The new crossover features state-of-the-art technology, sporty styling, spacious interior and an impressive value. Free gift with test-drive.		South Inner Roadway
12-2pm & 5-8pmAutoTrader.com Live Game Show
Come down for your chance to win big!		AutoTrader.com Stand, Crystal Palace
All DayThe LeMay Museum Exhibit
Classic Cars		1E Hall, Level 1
All DayCamp Jeep
Outdoor Ride & Drive		North Inner Roadway
All DayEV Pavilion
Indoor Ride & Drive. Experience Non-emission vehicles.		Level 1
All DayHyundai Prizes
Enter to win a 2010 Genesis Coupe & Racing Academy Weekend, plus get details on how you can get a $500 Debit Card.		Hyundai Stand, Level 3
All DaySuzuki Trip & Giveaways
Enter to win a trip for a luxury cruise to Tahiti, plus hourly drawings for fun prizes.		Suzuki Stand, Level 1
Sunday, April 4, 2010
11am - 2pm & 5-6pmAutoTrader.com Live Game Show
Come down for your chance to win big!		AutoTrader.com Stand, Crystal Palace
All DayThe LeMay Museum Exhibit
Classic Cars		1E Hall, Level 1
All DayCamp Jeep
Outdoor Ride & Drive		North Inner Roadway
All DayEV Pavilion
Indoor Ride & Drive. Experience Non-emission vehicles.		Level 1
All DayHyundai Prizes
Enter to win a 2010 Genesis Coupe & Racing Academy Weekend, plus get details on how you can get a $500 Debit Card.		Hyundai Stand, Level 3
All DayKia Motors Sorento Ride & Drive
Kia Motors invites you to ride in the all-new 2011 Kia Sorento. The new crossover features state-of-the-art technology, sporty styling, spacious interior and an impressive value. Free gift with test-drive.		South Inner Roadway
All DaySuzuki Trip & Giveaways
Enter to win a trip for a luxury cruise to Tahiti, plus hourly drawings for fun prizes.		Suzuki Stand, Level 1
Monday, April 5, 2010
11:00am - 8:00pmKia Motors Sorento Ride & Drive
Kia Motors invites you to ride in the all-new 2011 Kia Sorento. The new crossover features state-of-the-art technology, sporty styling, spacious interior and an impressive value. Free gift with test-drive.		South Inner Roadway
12-2pm & 5-8pmAutoTrader.com Live Game Show
Come down for your chance to win big!		AutoTrader.com Stand, Crystal Palace
All DayCamp Jeep
Outdoor Ride & Drive		North Inner Roadway
All DayEV Pavilion
Indoor Ride & Drive. Experience Non-emission vehicles.		Level 1
All DayHyundai Prizes
Enter to win a 2010 Genesis Coupe & Racing Academy Weekend, plus get details on how you can get a $500 Debit Card.		Hyundai Stand, Level 3
All DaySuzuki Trip & Giveaways
Enter to win a trip for a luxury cruise to Tahiti, plus hourly drawings for fun prizes.		Suzuki Stand, Level 1
Tuesday, April 6, 2010
9:00am - 1:00pmAutomotive Career Fair
Career Fair: Free admission to students. Student tickets to NYIAS: $9 with Career Fair Validation		1E Hall, Level 1
11:00am - 8:00pmKia Motors Sorento Ride & Drive
Kia Motors invites you to ride in the all-new 2011 Kia Sorento. The new crossover features state-of-the-art technology, sporty styling, spacious interior and an impressive value. Free gift with test-drive.		South Inner Roadway
12-2pm & 5-8pmAutoTrader.com Live Game Show
Come down for your chance to win big!		AutoTrader.com Stand, Crystal Palace
All DayCamp Jeep
Outdoor Ride & Drive		North Inner Roadway
All DayEV Pavilion
Indoor Ride & Drive. Experience Non-emission vehicles.		Level 1
All DayHyundai Prizes
Enter to win a 2010 Genesis Coupe & Racing Academy Weekend, plus get details on how you can get a $500 Debit Card.		Hyundai Stand, Level 3
All DaySuzuki Trip & Giveaways
Enter to win a trip for a luxury cruise to Tahiti, plus hourly drawings for fun prizes.		Suzuki Stand, Level 1
Wednesday, April 7, 2010
9:00am - 1:00pmAutomotive Career Fair
Career Fair: Free admission to students. Student tickets to NYIAS: $9 with Career Fair Validation		1E Hall, Level 1
11:00am - 8:00pmKia Motors Sorento Ride & Drive
Kia Motors invites you to ride in the all-new 2011 Kia Sorento. The new crossover features state-of-the-art technology, sporty styling, spacious interior and an impressive value. Free gift with test-drive.		South Inner Roadway
12-2pm & 5-8pmAutoTrader.com Live Game Show
Come down for your chance to win big!		AutoTrader.com Stand, Crystal Palace
All DayCamp Jeep
Outdoor Ride & Drive		North Inner Roadway
All DayEV Pavilion
Indoor Ride & Drive. Experience Non-emission vehicles.		Level 1
All DayHyundai Prizes
Enter to win a 2010 Genesis Coupe & Racing Academy Weekend, plus get details on how you can get a $500 Debit Card.		Hyundai Stand, Level 3
All DaySuzuki Trip & Giveaways
Enter to win a trip for a luxury cruise to Tahiti, plus hourly drawings for fun prizes.		Suzuki Stand, Level 1
Thursday, April 8, 2010
11:00am - 8:00pmKia Motors Sorento Ride & Drive
Kia Motors invites you to ride in the all-new 2011 Kia Sorento. The new crossover features state-of-the-art technology, sporty styling, spacious interior and an impressive value. Free gift with test-drive.		South Inner Roadway
12-2pm & 5-8pmAutoTrader.com Live Game Show
Come down for your chance to win big!		AutoTrader.com Stand, Crystal Palace
All DayCamp Jeep
Outdoor Ride & Drive		North Inner Roadway
All DayEV Pavilion
Indoor Ride & Drive. Experience Non-emission vehicles.		Level 1
All DayHyundai Prizes
Enter to win a 2010 Genesis Coupe & Racing Academy Weekend, plus get details on how you can get a $500 Debit Card.		Hyundai Stand, Level 3
All DaySuzuki Trip & Giveaways
Enter to win a trip for a luxury cruise to Tahiti, plus hourly drawings for fun prizes		Suzuki Stand, Level 1
Friday, April 9, 2010
9:00am - 11:00amPrivate Tour with Nick Kurczewski
Pre-Paid Tour Tickets Only. www.autoshowny.com/tickets/tour		Show Floor
10:00amMember Express Early Entry
Pre-Paid Member Tickets Only		Crystal Palace Entrance
11:00am - 7:00pmMembers Express Lounge
FOR MEMBERS ONLY		1A03
11:00am - 8:00pmKia Motors Sorento Ride & Drive
Kia Motors invites you to ride in the all-new 2011 Kia Sorento. The new crossover features state-of-the-art technology, sporty styling, spacious interior and an impressive value. Free gift with test-drive.		South Inner Roadway
12-2pm & 5-8pmAutoTrader.com Live Game Show
Come down for your chance to win big!		AutoTrader.com Stand, Crystal Palace
All DayDUB Show Tour
Customs, exotics, and celebrity-owned vehicles		Special Events Hall, Level 1
All DayCamp Jeep
Outdoor Ride & Drive		North Inner Roadway
All DayEV Pavilion
Indoor Ride & Drive. Experience Non-emission vehicles.		Level 1
All DayHyundai Prizes
Enter to win a 2010 Genesis Coupe & Racing Academy Weekend, plus get details on how you can get a $500 Debit Card.		Hyundai Stand, Level 3
All DaySuzuki Trip & Giveaways
Enter to win a trip for a luxury cruise to Tahiti, plus hourly drawings for fun prizes		Suzuki Stand, Level 1
Saturday, April 10, 2010
9:00am - 11:00amPrivate Tour with Nick Kurczewski
Pre-Paid Tour Tickets Only. www.autoshowny.com/tickets/tour		Show Floor
10:00amMember Express Early Entry
Pre-Paid Member Tickets Only		Crystal Palace Entrance
11:00am - 7:00pmMembers Express Lounge
FOR MEMBERS ONLY		1A03
11:00am - 8:00pmKia Motors Sorento Ride & Drive
Kia Motors invites you to ride in the all-new 2011 Kia Sorento. The new crossover features state-of-the-art technology, sporty styling, spacious interior and an impressive value. Free gift with test-drive.		South Inner Roadway
12-2pm & 5-8pmAutoTrader.com Live Game Show
Come down for your chance to win big!		AutoTrader.com Stand, Crystal Palace
2:00pm - 3:30pmAutograph Signing with Knick's player David Lee
Photo cards will be provided		State Farm Stand, Crystal Palace
All DayDUB Show Tour
Customs, exotics, and celebrity-owned vehicles		Special Events Hall, Level 1
All DayCamp Jeep
Outdoor Ride & Drive		North Inner Roadway
All DayEV Pavilion
Indoor Ride & Drive. Experience Non-emission vehicles.		Level 1
All DayHyundai Prizes
Enter to win a 2010 Genesis Coupe & Racing Academy Weekend, plus get details on how you can get a $500 Debit Card.		Hyundai Stand, Level 3
All DaySuzuki Trip & Giveaways
Enter to win a trip for a luxury cruise to Tahiti, plus hourly drawings for fun prizes		Suzuki Stand, Level 1
Sunday, April 11, 2010
11am - 2pm & 5-6pmAutoTrader.com Live Game Show
Come down for your chance to win big!		AutoTrader.com Stand, Crystal Palace
All DayCamp Jeep
Outdoor Ride & Drive		North Inner Roadway
All DayDUB Show Tour
Customs, exotics, and celebrity-owned vehicles		Special Events Hall, Level 1
All DayEV Pavilion
Indoor Ride & Drive. Experience Non-emission vehicles.		Level 1
All DayHyundai Prizes
Enter to win a 2010 Genesis Coupe & Racing Academy Weekend, plus get details on how you can get a $500 Debit Card.		Hyundai Stand, Level 3
All DayKia Motors Sorento Ride & Drive
Kia Motors invites you to ride in the all-new 2011 Kia Sorento. The new crossover features state-of-the-art technology, sporty styling, spacious interior and an impressive value. Free gift with test-drive.		South Inner Roadway
All DaySuzuki Trip & Giveaways
Enter to win a trip for a luxury cruise to Tahiti, plus hourly drawings for fun prizes		Suzuki Stand, Level 1
7:00pm2010 New York International Auto Show Closes 

