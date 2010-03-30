New York Auto Show Schedule
|Thursday, April 1, 2010
|4:00pm-6:00pm
|Private Tour with Charlie Vogelheim
Pre-Paid Tour Tickets Only. www.autoshowny.com/tickets/tour
|Show Floor
|6:00pm - 11:00pm
|Charity Gala to Benefit East Side House Settlement
For tickets and additional information: www.galapreview.org
|North Concourse
|6:15pm - 8:15pm
|Private Tour with Charlie Vogelheim
Pre-Paid Tour Tickets Only. www.autoshowny.com/tickets/tour
|Show Floor
|Friday, April 2, 2010
|11:00am - 10:30pm
|Public Sneak Preview/SHOW OPEN to the Public
See Show Info for all Show hours from April 2- 11
|9:00am - 11:00am
|Private Tour with Charlie Vogelheim
Pre-Paid Tour Tickets Only. www.autoshowny.com/tickets/tour
|Show Floor
|9:00am - 11:00am
|Private Tour with Phil Patton
Pre-Paid Tour Tickets Only. www.autoshowny.com/tickets/tour
|Show Floor
|10:00am
|Member Express Early Entry
Pre-Paid Member Tickets Only
|Crystal Palace Entrance
|11:00am - 7:00pm
|Members Express Lounge
MEMBERS ONLY
|1A03
|11:00am - 8:00pm
|Kia Motors Sorento Ride & Drive
Kia Motors invites you to ride in the all-new 2011 Kia Sorento. The new crossover features state-of-the-art technology, sporty styling, spacious interior and an impressive value. Free gift with test-drive.
|South Inner Roadway
|12-2pm & 5-8pm
|AutoTrader.com Live Game Show.
Come down for your chance to win big!
|AutoTrader.com Stand, Crystal Palace
|All Day
|The LeMay Museum Exhibit
Classic Cars
|1E Hall, Level 1
|All Day
|Camp Jeep
Outdoor Ride & Drive
|North Inner Roadway
|All Day
|EV Pavilion
Indoor Ride & Drive. Experience Non-emission vehicles.
|Level 1
|All Day
|Hyundai Prizes
Enter to win a 2010 Genesis Coupe & Racing Academy Weekend, plus get details on how you can get a $500 Debit Card.
|Hyundai Stand, Level 3
|All Day
|Suzuki Trip & Giveaways
Enter to win a trip for a luxury cruise to Tahiti, plus hourly drawings for fun prizes.
|Suzuki Stand, Level 1
|Saturday, April 3, 2010
|9:30am - 11:00am
|2010 NYIAS Opening Day Ceremonies
|11th Avenue and Inner Roadway
|9:00am-11:00am
|Private Tour with Phil Patton
Pre-Paid Tour Tickets Only. www.autoshowny.com/tickets/tour
|Show Floor
|10:00am - 11:00am
|Early Entry for Members Express Club
Pre-Paid Member Tickets Only
|Crystal Palace Entrance
|11:00am
|Show Floor Opens
|11:00am - 7:00pm
|Members Express Lounge
MEMBERS ONLY
|1A03
|11:00am - 8:00pm
|Kia Motors Sorento Ride & Drive
Kia Motors invites you to ride in the all-new 2011 Kia Sorento. The new crossover features state-of-the-art technology, sporty styling, spacious interior and an impressive value. Free gift with test-drive.
|South Inner Roadway
|12-2pm & 5-8pm
|AutoTrader.com Live Game Show
Come down for your chance to win big!
|AutoTrader.com Stand, Crystal Palace
|All Day
|The LeMay Museum Exhibit
Classic Cars
|1E Hall, Level 1
|All Day
|Camp Jeep
Outdoor Ride & Drive
|North Inner Roadway
|All Day
|EV Pavilion
Indoor Ride & Drive. Experience Non-emission vehicles.
|Level 1
|All Day
|Hyundai Prizes
Enter to win a 2010 Genesis Coupe & Racing Academy Weekend, plus get details on how you can get a $500 Debit Card.
|Hyundai Stand, Level 3
|All Day
|Suzuki Trip & Giveaways
Enter to win a trip for a luxury cruise to Tahiti, plus hourly drawings for fun prizes.
|Suzuki Stand, Level 1
|Sunday, April 4, 2010
|11am - 2pm & 5-6pm
|AutoTrader.com Live Game Show
Come down for your chance to win big!
|AutoTrader.com Stand, Crystal Palace
|All Day
|The LeMay Museum Exhibit
Classic Cars
|1E Hall, Level 1
|All Day
|Camp Jeep
Outdoor Ride & Drive
|North Inner Roadway
|All Day
|EV Pavilion
Indoor Ride & Drive. Experience Non-emission vehicles.
|Level 1
|All Day
|Hyundai Prizes
Enter to win a 2010 Genesis Coupe & Racing Academy Weekend, plus get details on how you can get a $500 Debit Card.
|Hyundai Stand, Level 3
|All Day
|Kia Motors Sorento Ride & Drive
Kia Motors invites you to ride in the all-new 2011 Kia Sorento. The new crossover features state-of-the-art technology, sporty styling, spacious interior and an impressive value. Free gift with test-drive.
|South Inner Roadway
|All Day
|Suzuki Trip & Giveaways
Enter to win a trip for a luxury cruise to Tahiti, plus hourly drawings for fun prizes.
|Suzuki Stand, Level 1
|Monday, April 5, 2010
|11:00am - 8:00pm
|Kia Motors Sorento Ride & Drive
Kia Motors invites you to ride in the all-new 2011 Kia Sorento. The new crossover features state-of-the-art technology, sporty styling, spacious interior and an impressive value. Free gift with test-drive.
|South Inner Roadway
|12-2pm & 5-8pm
|AutoTrader.com Live Game Show
Come down for your chance to win big!
|AutoTrader.com Stand, Crystal Palace
|All Day
|Camp Jeep
Outdoor Ride & Drive
|North Inner Roadway
|All Day
|EV Pavilion
Indoor Ride & Drive. Experience Non-emission vehicles.
|Level 1
|All Day
|Hyundai Prizes
Enter to win a 2010 Genesis Coupe & Racing Academy Weekend, plus get details on how you can get a $500 Debit Card.
|Hyundai Stand, Level 3
|All Day
|Suzuki Trip & Giveaways
Enter to win a trip for a luxury cruise to Tahiti, plus hourly drawings for fun prizes.
|Suzuki Stand, Level 1
|Tuesday, April 6, 2010
|9:00am - 1:00pm
|Automotive Career Fair
Career Fair: Free admission to students. Student tickets to NYIAS: $9 with Career Fair Validation
|1E Hall, Level 1
|11:00am - 8:00pm
|Kia Motors Sorento Ride & Drive
Kia Motors invites you to ride in the all-new 2011 Kia Sorento. The new crossover features state-of-the-art technology, sporty styling, spacious interior and an impressive value. Free gift with test-drive.
|South Inner Roadway
|12-2pm & 5-8pm
|AutoTrader.com Live Game Show
Come down for your chance to win big!
|AutoTrader.com Stand, Crystal Palace
|All Day
|Camp Jeep
Outdoor Ride & Drive
|North Inner Roadway
|All Day
|EV Pavilion
Indoor Ride & Drive. Experience Non-emission vehicles.
|Level 1
|All Day
|Hyundai Prizes
Enter to win a 2010 Genesis Coupe & Racing Academy Weekend, plus get details on how you can get a $500 Debit Card.
|Hyundai Stand, Level 3
|All Day
|Suzuki Trip & Giveaways
Enter to win a trip for a luxury cruise to Tahiti, plus hourly drawings for fun prizes.
|Suzuki Stand, Level 1
|Wednesday, April 7, 2010
|9:00am - 1:00pm
|Automotive Career Fair
Career Fair: Free admission to students. Student tickets to NYIAS: $9 with Career Fair Validation
|1E Hall, Level 1
|11:00am - 8:00pm
|Kia Motors Sorento Ride & Drive
Kia Motors invites you to ride in the all-new 2011 Kia Sorento. The new crossover features state-of-the-art technology, sporty styling, spacious interior and an impressive value. Free gift with test-drive.
|South Inner Roadway
|12-2pm & 5-8pm
|AutoTrader.com Live Game Show
Come down for your chance to win big!
|AutoTrader.com Stand, Crystal Palace
|All Day
|Camp Jeep
Outdoor Ride & Drive
|North Inner Roadway
|All Day
|EV Pavilion
Indoor Ride & Drive. Experience Non-emission vehicles.
|Level 1
|All Day
|Hyundai Prizes
Enter to win a 2010 Genesis Coupe & Racing Academy Weekend, plus get details on how you can get a $500 Debit Card.
|Hyundai Stand, Level 3
|All Day
|Suzuki Trip & Giveaways
Enter to win a trip for a luxury cruise to Tahiti, plus hourly drawings for fun prizes.
|Suzuki Stand, Level 1
|Thursday, April 8, 2010
|11:00am - 8:00pm
|Kia Motors Sorento Ride & Drive
Kia Motors invites you to ride in the all-new 2011 Kia Sorento. The new crossover features state-of-the-art technology, sporty styling, spacious interior and an impressive value. Free gift with test-drive.
|South Inner Roadway
|12-2pm & 5-8pm
|AutoTrader.com Live Game Show
Come down for your chance to win big!
|AutoTrader.com Stand, Crystal Palace
|All Day
|Camp Jeep
Outdoor Ride & Drive
|North Inner Roadway
|All Day
|EV Pavilion
Indoor Ride & Drive. Experience Non-emission vehicles.
|Level 1
|All Day
|Hyundai Prizes
Enter to win a 2010 Genesis Coupe & Racing Academy Weekend, plus get details on how you can get a $500 Debit Card.
|Hyundai Stand, Level 3
|All Day
|Suzuki Trip & Giveaways
Enter to win a trip for a luxury cruise to Tahiti, plus hourly drawings for fun prizes
|Suzuki Stand, Level 1
|Friday, April 9, 2010
|9:00am - 11:00am
|Private Tour with Nick Kurczewski
Pre-Paid Tour Tickets Only. www.autoshowny.com/tickets/tour
|Show Floor
|10:00am
|Member Express Early Entry
Pre-Paid Member Tickets Only
|Crystal Palace Entrance
|11:00am - 7:00pm
|Members Express Lounge
FOR MEMBERS ONLY
|1A03
|11:00am - 8:00pm
|Kia Motors Sorento Ride & Drive
Kia Motors invites you to ride in the all-new 2011 Kia Sorento. The new crossover features state-of-the-art technology, sporty styling, spacious interior and an impressive value. Free gift with test-drive.
|South Inner Roadway
|12-2pm & 5-8pm
|AutoTrader.com Live Game Show
Come down for your chance to win big!
|AutoTrader.com Stand, Crystal Palace
|All Day
|DUB Show Tour
Customs, exotics, and celebrity-owned vehicles
|Special Events Hall, Level 1
|All Day
|Camp Jeep
Outdoor Ride & Drive
|North Inner Roadway
|All Day
|EV Pavilion
Indoor Ride & Drive. Experience Non-emission vehicles.
|Level 1
|All Day
|Hyundai Prizes
Enter to win a 2010 Genesis Coupe & Racing Academy Weekend, plus get details on how you can get a $500 Debit Card.
|Hyundai Stand, Level 3
|All Day
|Suzuki Trip & Giveaways
Enter to win a trip for a luxury cruise to Tahiti, plus hourly drawings for fun prizes
|Suzuki Stand, Level 1
|Saturday, April 10, 2010
|9:00am - 11:00am
|Private Tour with Nick Kurczewski
Pre-Paid Tour Tickets Only. www.autoshowny.com/tickets/tour
|Show Floor
|10:00am
|Member Express Early Entry
Pre-Paid Member Tickets Only
|Crystal Palace Entrance
|11:00am - 7:00pm
|Members Express Lounge
FOR MEMBERS ONLY
|1A03
|11:00am - 8:00pm
|Kia Motors Sorento Ride & Drive
Kia Motors invites you to ride in the all-new 2011 Kia Sorento. The new crossover features state-of-the-art technology, sporty styling, spacious interior and an impressive value. Free gift with test-drive.
|South Inner Roadway
|12-2pm & 5-8pm
|AutoTrader.com Live Game Show
Come down for your chance to win big!
|AutoTrader.com Stand, Crystal Palace
|2:00pm - 3:30pm
|Autograph Signing with Knick's player David Lee
Photo cards will be provided
|State Farm Stand, Crystal Palace
|All Day
|DUB Show Tour
Customs, exotics, and celebrity-owned vehicles
|Special Events Hall, Level 1
|All Day
|Camp Jeep
Outdoor Ride & Drive
|North Inner Roadway
|All Day
|EV Pavilion
Indoor Ride & Drive. Experience Non-emission vehicles.
|Level 1
|All Day
|Hyundai Prizes
Enter to win a 2010 Genesis Coupe & Racing Academy Weekend, plus get details on how you can get a $500 Debit Card.
|Hyundai Stand, Level 3
|All Day
|Suzuki Trip & Giveaways
Enter to win a trip for a luxury cruise to Tahiti, plus hourly drawings for fun prizes
|Suzuki Stand, Level 1
|Sunday, April 11, 2010
|11am - 2pm & 5-6pm
|AutoTrader.com Live Game Show
Come down for your chance to win big!
|AutoTrader.com Stand, Crystal Palace
|All Day
|Camp Jeep
Outdoor Ride & Drive
|North Inner Roadway
|All Day
|DUB Show Tour
Customs, exotics, and celebrity-owned vehicles
|Special Events Hall, Level 1
|All Day
|EV Pavilion
Indoor Ride & Drive. Experience Non-emission vehicles.
|Level 1
|All Day
|Hyundai Prizes
Enter to win a 2010 Genesis Coupe & Racing Academy Weekend, plus get details on how you can get a $500 Debit Card.
|Hyundai Stand, Level 3
|All Day
|Kia Motors Sorento Ride & Drive
Kia Motors invites you to ride in the all-new 2011 Kia Sorento. The new crossover features state-of-the-art technology, sporty styling, spacious interior and an impressive value. Free gift with test-drive.
|South Inner Roadway
|All Day
|Suzuki Trip & Giveaways
Enter to win a trip for a luxury cruise to Tahiti, plus hourly drawings for fun prizes
|Suzuki Stand, Level 1
|7:00pm
|2010 New York International Auto Show Closes