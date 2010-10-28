Nissan recalls cars, trucks to fix ignition

Nissan Motor Co., Japan's third-largest automaker, said Thursday that it is recalling about 2.2 million cars and light trucks globally to fix an ignition defect that can cause the engines to stall.

The recall includes 770,000 vehicles in North America, the company said in a statement. In the United States and Canada, it includes model year 2004 to 2006 Armada and Infiniti QX56 sport-utility vehicles and Titan pickup trucks, as well as 2005 to 2006 model Frontier pickups and Pathfinder and Xterra SUVs.

"At Nissan, we're committed to the safety and satisfaction of our customers. We regret any inconveniences that our customers may experience as we address this issue," said Kevin Martin, a Nissan vice president.

Nissan said it recently discovered that on some of the vehicles, silicon vapor can form inside the electrical relay that supplies voltage to the engine control module. The vapor can oxidize and create stalling.

Nissan will begin to ask owners in December to bring their vehicles to dealers to have the electrical relay replaced. Customers with questions can call 800-647-7261 for Nissan vehicles or 800-662-6200 for Infiniti vehicles.

There have been no accidents and injuries related to the problem, Nissan said.

- Combined news services