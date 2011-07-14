Review: Fiat 500 coupe is stylish with spunk

The Fiat 500 coupe is an eye-opening double-shot of espresso to the subcompact segment.

Lavishly supplied with style and spunk, the little 500 should also be a wake-up call to any automaker who thinks it can still get away with selling dull, poorly equipped small cars.

The 500 borrows its name from a string of historic small Fiats that dates to 1936, but the 2012 model that just went on sale is strictly 21st century. It has the latest electronic, voice-recognition, safety and engine technology.

Prices for the 2012 Fiat 500 start at $15,500. All 500s come with a 101-hp. 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine that features MultiAir, Fiat's award-winning valve-timing system that boosts power and reduces fuel consumption.

A five-speed manual transmission is standard. Stepping up to a six-speed automatic raises the base price to $16,500.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

I tested a well-equipped Fiat 500 Sport with the manual transmission, a power sunroof, Bose sound system and other features. It stickered at $19,400. All prices exclude destination charges.

The 500 is smaller than the Ford Fiesta, Honda Fit and Mini Cooper, but it offers loads of space for two and the ability to carry four when absolutely necessary.

The short, round vehicle with the high roof recalls not just the old 500 but also Bibendum, the tire-bodied Michelin man. Despite its small size -- 7.2 inches shorter than a Mini Cooper, 20.5 inches shorter than a Fiesta hatchback, nearly 31/2 feet shorter than a Chevy Cruze -- the 500 has plenty of room in the front seat, including sky-high headroom.

The rear seat should be encased in glass: It's for use only in emergencies, but it will hold two. Cargo capacity is 9.5 cubic feet with the back seats up and a very useful 30.1 with them folded flat.

A big binnacle in front of the driver houses the speedometer and tachometer in concentric rings, with the fuel gauge and other information in the center. The layout is unusual, but intuitive. I got used to it in minutes.

There's very little storage space. Floor-mounted cupholders don't leave much room for sunglasses, phones, etc. The glove box is small. The 500's voice-recognition system to control phones, iPods, etc., is terrific.

The light and maneuverable 500 rewards enthusiastic driving. I got more Italian with every minute behind the wheel, revving the engine to the red line, shifting fast and frequently, passing with abandon and slipping into gaps in traffic that were as thin as a lira.

The car tracks flat and stable through curves. The suspension absorbed bumps and held the road well. The 500 was comfortable and secure on fast highway runs, though wind noise was noticeable.

The 500's fuel economy is good, but not great. Its Environmental Protection Agency rating of 30 miles per gallon city, 38 highway and 33 in combined driving matches or trails larger cars like the Hyundai Elantra, Chevrolet Cruze Eco, Ford Fiesta and Focus SFE.

The 500 is so overflowing with style, features and fun that I don't expect fuel economy to be anybody's No. 1 reason to buy, but the car's preference for premium fuel -- recommended for best power and fuel economy, but not required -- was a disappointment.

Despite that, I'm smitten.

2012 Fiat 500 Sport

Vehicle type: Front-wheel drive four-passenger subcompact two-door hatchback

Base price: $17,500

As tested: $19,400

Safety equipment: Antilock brakes; stability control; front-seat side air bags; curtain air bags; driver's knee air bag

Specifications as tested

Engine: 1.4-liter variable-timing SOHC 16-valve four-cylinder

Power: 101-hp. at 6,500 rpm; 98 pound-feet of torque at 4,000 rpm

Transmission: Five-speed manual

EPA fuel economy rating: 30 mpg city/38 highway/33 combined

Wheelbase: 90.6 inches

Length: 139.6 inches

Width: 64.1 inches

Height: 59.8 inches

Curb weight: 2,363 pounds

Where assembled: Toluca, Mexico

Bottom line:Looks, features, fun, value