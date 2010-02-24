She bought her Toyota for the knee air bag, but it's not an option

Most car shoppers probably give little thought to the knee air bags in some vehicles, but Alexandra Bilinski made sure when she bought her 2010 Toyota Matrix in May that a knee bag was listed as a safety feature.

It's right there on the window sticker.

Unfortunately, it's not in the car. Nor is there a knee bag in any other Matrix in the world.

Bilinski, 54, of Riverhead -- who has had a knee injury and surgery -- learned the truth in January when Toyota quietly sent letters to her and 3,700 other owners of 2010 Matrixes nationwide telling them that the window sticker contained a misprint. With the letter was a $50 American Express gift card as a token of compensation.

But Bilinski, a teacher, and her husband, Jerry, 55, don't want a gift card; they want what they thought they had bought -- a car with a knee air bag, which, while not required by law, helps to prevent lower leg injuries and helps the steering wheel air bag in restraining the passenger in a frontal crash.

"In my opinion," Alexandra Bilinski wrote in an e-mail to Newsday, "this is more than just a recall problem but rather outright fraud and a deceptive sales practice that I believe may rise to a crime in New York State."

Toyota spokesman Brian Lyons in California said the bag cannot be retrofitted because the car wasn't designed to have one and therefore lacks the required sensors and wiring.

All that Toyota can do for the Bilinskis, Lyons said, is help them trade their Matrix for another model, such as a Corolla, that has a driver's knee bag.

Jerry Bilinski said he'll await details before agreeing to that. "Are they willing to let me trade it in at full price?" he asked. "I mean, I can go anywhere and trade it in."

He'd also like a vehicle not subject to a recall -- as was their Matrix and the Camry he drives, for possible unintended acceleration.

Alexandra Bilinski still drives the car, but the couple has complained to state Attorney General Andrew Cuomo's office.

They haven't spent the $50.

"I suggested to my wife that she buy some sort of knee brace with it," Jerry Bilinski said.