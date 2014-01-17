Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum exhibits must-see cars for enthusiasts

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum: Among its many attractions, this museum houses two important classic cars. One is a 1909 Reo Gentleman’s Roadster donated in 1959 and restored several years ago. It sits in the museum’s Turntable Gallery next to William K. Vanderbilt II’s original 1928 Lincoln touring car and surrounded by photos and memorabilia from Long Island’s historic Vanderbilt Cup auto races of the early 20th Century. Check site for hours and days of operation; adults $7, seniors/students $6, under 12 $3; 180 Little Neck Rd., Centerport; information: www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

