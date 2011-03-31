The mechanic's 'bodyguard'

Cruising around town or out bashing the boonies in your Jeep Wrangler with the top down sounds like mucho fun, except that you?re always running the risk of losing your valuables due to wind turbulence or from bouncing over tough terrain.

The C.RES cargo restraint from Smittybilt is a good way to prevent this sort of loss and look good at the same time. The web-like partial top is made from the same original equipment long-life material (the top comes with a five-year limited warranty) that?s used in creating the soft top. When installed, this product still allows plenty of sun to enter the cabin, while effectively protecting your stuff. The zippered rear -window portion also allows quick and easy access to your stuff.

The C.RES will fit both two- and fourdoor Wranglers from 1992 to the current model and pricing begins at about $100. Visit www.smittybilt.com for a list of online and retail store outlets.

Here?s a time-saving idea for anyone having to polish vehicles, either for business or for pleasure. The rechargeable battery-powered ThumbGun polish dispenser attaches to your rotary or orbital sander and allows you dispense just the right amount of wax or polish while continuing to operate the polisher.

You simply top up the unit?s dispenser bottle with the appropriate liquid, then screw it into the ThumbGun, which is then strapped to the top of the polisher. The contents are then applied by pressing a control button that releases the contents of the bottle as needed through the dispensing nozzle.

The ThumbGun works with most popular polisher brands, including Makita, Dewalt, Milwaukee and Porter Cable machines. Add this device to your toolbox for just $60 plus $15 shipping from www.thumbguntool.com.

You can wash and wax your vehicle, but the job isn?t finished unless you also add some shine and a protective seal to those frequently ignored rubber, vinyl and plastic surfaces.

Top that end, the wizards at Eagle One have just come out with Trim Protector Gel. The manufacturer claims this water-based cleaner contains no harsh solvents and, with regular applications, will protect bumpers and other body-colored trim pieces from fading due to exposure to harmful ultra-violet rays from the sun, even after numerous washings.

An 18-ounce spray bottle of Trim Protector Gel sells for about $5.50 and can be purchased at many department and automotive specialty stores. You can also order the product on line at www.eagleone.com.