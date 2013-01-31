Estee Lauder closer to moving jobs to Melville

Estee Lauder Cos. Inc. has moved a step closer to moving its fragrance-filling operations to a state-of-the-art facility in Melville.

The Manhattan-based skin care and cosmetics company is scheduled to close its operation in Oakland, N.J., in April and move jobs to its Melville location as part of a long-term plan to increase efficiency and save money, company executives have said.

"This move will allow for increased synergies and collaboration between fragrance and skin care production, as well as with research and development," Estee Lauder said in a statement.

Moving the New Jersey operation to Melville likely would offset last year's transfer of the company's Melville cosmetic distribution center, which employed about 58 people, to a distribution hub in Pennsylvania. The company had said it did "not anticipate a major fluctuation in the actual number of jobs in Melville."

Estee Lauder did not specify how many jobs it would add to the Melville facility. In a January filing with New Jersey's Department of Labor and Workforce Development, the company indicated the closing would affect 116 workers.

In May, chief executive Fabrizio Freda described the plans to consolidate operations as a strategy that "should save several million dollars annually."

Jason Conwall, spokesman for Empire State Development Corp., said, "We have a long-standing relationship with the company and are pleased that they see the value of adding new capacity and bringing new jobs to Melville."

The company reduced its workforce at other LI locations in the past several years. Whitman Packaging Corp., a subsidiary of Estee Lauder, closed its Islandia plant in 2011 and its Yaphank plant in 2009, eliminating 535 and 150 jobs, respectively.