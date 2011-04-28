LI people on the move, April 18

EDUCATION

Alan D. Cohen has been named head of the lower school division at Portledge School in Locust Valley. The Bayville resident will conclude the school year in his current position as network leader, providing support and supervision to principals in 32 New York City schools. The lower school division at Portledge School includes pre-nursery level through fifth grade.

Lee Kelly has been named associate vice president for compensation management, a newly created position, at Long Island University. She will oversee the university's staff compensation program and develop programs to attract and retain talent. She was promoted from the position of associate provost of the Brentwood campus. Kelly is a Little Neck resident.

FINANCE

Lewis Biblowitz has joined North Coast Financial Group in Roslyn as a financial services representative. The Sea Cliff resident was most recently an equity trader at Opus Trading Fund in Jericho.

John Dnyprowsky has joined Manhattan-based Accounting Transition Advisors as managing director of its New York region. He was most recently associated with Advantage Payroll Services in Freeport as vice president of sales. Accounting Transition Advisors is a national consulting firm that focuses on assisting accounting firms in the process of buying, selling or merging with similar firms. Dnyprosky is a Port Jefferson resident.

INSURANCE

Renee Falco has joined Bender Insurance Agency in Woodbury as a commercial account manager. She was most recently a senior commercial account manager at The Halland Companies in Plainview. Falco lives in Selden.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Janine Fiorentino has joined Bender Employee Solutions in Woodbury as a group benefits account manager. She was most recently a sales assistant at Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield in Melville. Fiorentino is a St. James resident.

LAW

Katie Anne Barbieri has joined Abrams, Fensterman, Fensterman, Eisman, Greenberg, Formato & Einiger in Lake Success as an associate. She was most recently assistant regional resource development specialist at Suffolk Independent Living Organization in Coram. Barbieri is a Bay Shore resident.

REAL ESTATE

Pavan Johar has joined Homes by Mara in Syosset as a licensed associate broker. The Syosset resident was most recently an associate broker at Century 21 in Plainview.

Marie Rossi has been promoted to manager at Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Northport, overseeing the day-to-to-day operations of the sales office, which is home to 30 sales associates. The Mount Sinai resident was promoted from sales associate in the Huntington office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.

TECHNOLOGY

Michael Servedio was promoted to finance director at First Data Merchant Services, a technology and payments processing company in Melville. The Levittown resident was promoted from finance manager.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work-world triumphs by e-mail to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, by fax to 631-843-2065 or mail submissions to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.