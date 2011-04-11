LI people on the move

ASSOCIATIONS

Dr. Kenneth Kaushansky has been elected council member of the Association of American Physicians. The 10- person council oversees the membership nomination process of physician-scientists and other researchers who have helped advance medicine through scientific discovery. The Eatons Neck resident is senior vice president of health sciences and dean of the School of Medicine at Stony Brook University.

MANUFACTURING

Matthew J. Morganelli Sr. has joined KORSCH America, a pharmaceutical technology company headquartered in Berlin, as director of sales for North America. The Smithtown resident was most recently business development manager at Glatt Pharmaceuticals in Ramsey, N.J.

MEDIA

Rich Masio has joined Oregon-based Allegro Media Group as general manager at its Manhattan location. He was senior director of client management at IODA, a division of Sony Music in Manhattan. The Glen Cove resident will serve as general manager of acquisitions and product management and digital strategy at Allegro.