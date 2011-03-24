LI people on the move, March 28

ARCHITECTURE

Diana Villacis has joined Gibbons, Esposito & Boyce Engineers in Uniondale as a project engineer. The Queens resident was most recently a civil engineer at the New York State Department of Transportation, Region 10, in Hauppauge.

BOARDS & ASSOCIATIONS

Ivan Sayles, owner of Rachel's Waterside Grill in Freeport, has been named president of the Nautical Mile Merchant Association, a nonprofit organization created to bring community awareness to Freeport's Nautical Mile. He is a Seaford resident.

Rick Sinacore has been installed as squadron commander of the Great South Bay Power Squadron. He is the owner and operator of Transmission Giant in Farmingdale and lives in Massapequa.

EDUCATION

John Doran has been named senior director of employee benefits at Long Island University. The Forest Hills resident was director of employee benefits and HRIS at the American Chemical Society in Washington, D.C.

FINANCE

Michael J. Spolarich has joined Empire National Bank in Islandia as senior vice president/senior loan officer. He was senior vice president, loan administration, at the Bank of Smithtown and lives in Sag Harbor.

HEALTH CARE

Winthrop-University Hospital in Mineola announced three appointments. Cathy J. Ford of Sayville has been promoted to assistant vice president, clinical practice billing systems, from position of director. Timothy C. Reilly was promoted to assistant vice president of financial planning and reimbursement, from that of director. He is a Babylon resident. Angie Smith was promoted to director of finance from controller. She lives in Bethpage.

Dr. Robert D. Sunshine has been named director of the department of surgery at St. Joseph Hospital in Bethpage. The Woodbury resident also serves as chief of urology at the facility.

LAW

Stephen P. Scaring was appointed of counsel at the Garden City law firm of Meyer, Suozzi, English & Klein. He is a Lloyd Harbor resident and will continue his private practice in Garden City.

George Demos joined the Islandia-based law firm of Tsunis, Gasparis, Lustig & Ring as of counsel. The Ronkonkoma resident was a senior enforcement attorney at the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and a U.S. congressional candidate.

REAL ESTATE

Jamie Persky-Mitchnick has joined the Syosset office of Homes by Mara as an associate broker. She was an executive area manager for Arbonne International in Syosset, the community in which she lives.

Charles Rutenberg Realty announced four new hires. Teddy Livingstone has joined the Plainview office as an associate broker. The Dix Hills resident previously owned Century 21 Annette's Real Estate in Uniondale. Hal Bernfeld has also joined the Plainview office as an associate broker. He owned RE/MAX Gold Coast in Port Washington, the community in which he currently lives. Lloyd Yearwood, of St. Albans, was previously associated with Realty Executives in Valley Stream. Vera Atamian, of Melville, previously owned Vera Atamian Real Estate in Garden City.

