Long Island hires and promotions: Jay Herman, Suffolk County Bar Association

BOARDS & ASSOCIATIONS

Jay M. Herman of Oyster Bay has been appointed co-chair of the Suffolk County Bar Association's condemnation and tax certiorari committee. He is a senior partner of Herman Katz Cangemi & Clyne in Melville.

Dr. Fabiola Milord of Forest Hills has been appointed to the New York State Dental Association's new committee on dental Medicaid, representing Nassau County. She is an instructor at New York University College of Dentistry and owns a dental practice in New Hyde Park.

Gregory C. Smith of Dix Hills has been named trustee of the American Council of Engineering Companies Retirement Trust. He is chief financial officer of H2M architects + engineers in Melville.

NONPROFITS

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Melissa Altschuler of Freeport has been appointed treasurer of the Greater Long Island Running Club in Plainview. She is a Century 21 American Homes agent in Merrick and a CPA with her own tax service run from home.

EDUCATION

Kevin J. Bernier of Sayville has been appointed assistant principal of Earl L. Vandermeulen High School in the Port Jefferson school district. He was assistant principal at William Floyd High School and a district career and technical education administrator.



BANKING

Rick M. Battino of Wantagh has been promoted to sales and service manager at TD Bank on Brush Hollow Road in Westbury. He was assistant manager at the Westbury location on Old Country Road.

John T. Schneidawin Jr. of North Babylon has been appointed branch manager of NEFCU in Huntington Station. He was a branch manager at Bethpage Federal Credit Union.



REAL ESTATE

Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty has announced three new hires.

Jonathan Evans of Huntington has joined the organization in Cold Spring Harbor as the chief technology officer. He was vice president of marketing for Douglas Elliman in Manhattan.

Ann M. Turner of Rockville Centre has joined the Garden City office, Rockville Centre division, as a sales agent. She had a similar job with Exit Links Realty in Rockville Centre.

Dominick T. Miciotta Jr. of Huntington Station has joined the Huntington office as a sales agent. He was director of marketing for online programs at Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut.

Dara Altadonna of Deer Park has been hired as a licensed saleswoman at Keller Williams Realty Homes & Estates in Hauppauge. She is a facilities coordinator at Cushman & Wakefield in Melville.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.