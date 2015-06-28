Long Island hires and promotions: Shawn Meaney, Greenlawn Service Inc.

AUTOMOTIVE

Shawn Meaney of Centerport has joined the Greenlawn Service Inc. station as an auto mechanic. He was formerly co-owner of Centerport Shell Service Station in Centerport.

REAL ESTATE

Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty in Garden City-Rockville Centre has hired four new sales agents and two new brokers from Marashinsky and Nugent in Rockville Centre.

Niall Gunn of Rockville Centre has joined as a real estate salesman. He held the same position previously.

Katharine Morgan of Rockville Centre joined as a real estate saleswoman. She held the same position previously.

Kathleen Brennan of Rockville Centre has joined as an associate real estate broker. She was a real estate broker.

Patricia Ingraldi of Lynbrook has joined as a real estate saleswoman. She held the same position previously.

Sheilas Hassenbein of Oceanside has joined as an associate real estate broker. She was a real estate broker.

Kenneth Nugent of the Bronx has joined as a real estate salesman. He held the same position previously.

Marc Heskell of East Hampton has joined Saunders & Associates in their Bridgehampton office. He had worked at Morgan Stanley in Manhattan.

FINANCE

Richard Crescenzo of Stony Brook has been hired as vice president/portfolio manager at Vanderbilt Financial Group in Woodbury. He was a broker/investment adviser at Capitol Securities Management, Inc. in Melville.

EDUCATION

Colleen Lipponer of Lake Grove was appointed director of business services at Eastern Suffolk BOCES in Patchogue. She was the manager of administrative services at Eastern Suffolk BOCES.

Gregory M. Sandor of Bayport was named executive director of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Nassau County in Jericho. He had been serving as interim executive director. Before that, he was executive director of Cornell Cooperative Extension in Sullivan County.

LAW

Paul Magel of Manhattan has joined the law offices of Alan J. Schwartz, PC in Garden City as an associate. He is a graduate of St. John's University School of Law. While at St. Johns, he interned in the sex crimes bureau in the Brooklyn district attorney's office and later as a clinical student with Queens Legal Aid.

BOARDS

Eric D. Cherches, of Port Jefferson, has been appointed to the board of directors of the JTM Foundation, which secures philanthropic support for John T. Mather Memorial Hospital. He is an attorney in Port Jefferson.

