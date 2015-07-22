Long Island hires and promotions: Yolanda Nieves, Good Samaritan Hospital

NONPROFITS

Sandra R. Krasnoff of Oyster Bay had been appointed board member of the Long Island Community Foundation in Melville, affiliate of New York Community Trust. She was an assistant general for the Pall Corporation in Port Washington.

HEALTH CARE

Thomas Ockers of Sayville has been hired as executive vice president of business development at New World Medical Network in Westhampton Beach. He was the chief executive of Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in Patchogue.

Yolanda Nieves has been appointed director of nursing for women's and children's health services at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip. She previously was director at Brookdale Hospital University Medical Center in Brooklyn.

FINANCE

Michael Ward of Port Jefferson has been hired as director of sales at Vanderbilt Financial Group in Woodbury. He was a broker/investment adviser at Capitol Securities Management Inc. in Melville.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.