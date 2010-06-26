Long Island people on the Move, June 21

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Patricia C. Marcin, a Lloyd Neck resident and trusts and estates attorney at Farrell Fritz in Uniondale, has been elected to the board of directors at the Long Island Community Foundation.

David O. Schwartz, president of Executive Confidential, has been named board president at Organizational Development Network Long Island, a group developed to share workplace best practices. Schwartz lives in Dix Hills.

Ira Halperin has been appointed to the board of advisers at Long Island Community Foundation, a nonprofit organization that identifies current and future community needs and builds a permanent endowment to facilitate same. The Huntington resident is a partner at the Mineola law firm of Meltzer Lippe.

Barbara Chicollo has been elected board president of Travel Agents of Suffolk County. The Medford resident works for Spies Travel /American Express in Holbrook.

Kim Hendrickson-Radovich has been appointed to the board of Family Service League in Huntington. The Huntington Bay resident owns Kim E. Courtney Interiors & Design in Huntington Bay.

Ralph Sepe, a partner at Chernoff Diamond & Co. and president of RCS Management Group, has been named president of New York Institute of Technology's Alumni Federation. He is a Franklin Square resident.

Eleanor Watson, a St. Charles Hospital volunteer, has been elected president of the Nassau-Suffolk Council of Hospital Auxiliaries. She lives in Port Jefferson Station.

FINANCE

Nick Malatestinic has been named TD Bank team leader for asset-based lending in Manhattan. The Bethpage resident was regional credit manager at Capital One Leverage Finance Corp. in Melville.

GOVERNMENT

David W. McAndrews has been appointed judge of the Nassau County District Court. The Westbury resident was a founding partner at McAndrews & Christiansen, a Hempstead law firm.

HEALTH CARE

Henry Schein, a Melville-based health care products and services distributor, announced the hiring of four employees. Lorena Lockey has been named director of human resources. The Bayside resident headed the human resources function at Love Care Agency. Kevin Tomossonie has been appointed director of finance and administration for the company's corporate business development group. He was associated with Zolfo Cooper, and lives in Rockville Centre. Alan Cohen has been named director of global corporate social responsibility. The New York City resident was senior director for strategic planning and organization resources at UJA-Federation of Manhattan. Michelle Nguyen has been named director of inventory initiatives in the inventory management group. The Manhattan resident was associated with GMAC Financial Services.

LAW

Scott P. Eisenberg has joined the Melville firm of Lewis Johs Avallone as an associate. The Commack resident held a similar position at Nixon Peabody.

REAL ESTATE

John W. Ford has been named manager of RE/Max Shores in Massapequa. He previously managed Century 21 Prevete in Hicksville and lives in Wantagh.

