This Sea Cliff Victorian’s most notable feature is also the first one you see as you turn into the drive: a porte cochere. A covered porch sits atop a pass-through for horse and carriage, where occupants could alight, protected from the weather.

The porch originally was designed for sleeping in the warm weather. Now, the house, listed for $1.499 million, has central air-conditioning, and the breezy spot is used by the owner for yoga, morning coffee and napping in a hammock.

The once-dilapidated property has been completely renovated with comfort in mind. A chef’s kitchen includes a prep area with a Viking stove inserted between original windows that flood the space with light, and a dining area with an original working fireplace. Formal dining and living rooms have inlaid walnut and mahogany floors.

Separate sleeping areas provide privacy for the family. The second floor is made up of a master suite (created from two of the original bedrooms) with a soaking tub placed in a tiled alcove, plus two additional bedrooms now used as a study and a guest room. The third floor is a kids’ paradise, with four bedrooms, one of which is now used as a playroom and entertainment space.

A wraparound porch overlooks the landscaped property, which includes a brick patio out back.

The house is listed with Terry Sciubba of Sherlock Homes Realty Corp. and Giselle DiMasi of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.