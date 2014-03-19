$1.878M Lloyd Neck home and its cow tree

Though built just 14 years ago, this Lloyd Neck Colonial on the market for $1.878 million could easily pass for a house that was original to the 3,500-acre Gilbert G. Colgate estate on which it sits.

Elements that suggest this authenticity include the long driveway, the stone and cedar construction and the old tree in the backyard that has no branches on one side because at one time cows used it regularly to scratch their backs.

OK, back to the present with some of the features in this four-bedroom, 3½-bath house on 2.07 acres. The 4,600 square feet of space is home to a formal dining room and living room, a great room that leads to a bluestone courtyard and an oversized eat-in kitchen. The master bedroom is on the first floor and has its own marble bath with a steam shower and Jacuzzi.

“Off the kitchen is a great room with a gas fireplace,” says Jill Little, of Laffey Fine Homes who is listing the home with Barry Paley. “The room is filled with sunlight from floor-to-ceiling French doors that overlook a backyard filled with large boulders and the famous cow tree."