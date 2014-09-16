$12.9M home for sale at Sands Point's legendary Lands End

The first of five homes to be built at the former site of Sands Point’s Lands End -- the mansion said to have inspired Daisy Buchanan’s residence in F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby” -- came on the market this week.

The 10,000-square-foot spec house, which has views of Long Island Sound, is listed with Michael Berman of Automatic Real Estate Associates for $12.9 million.

Four more homes, all to be custom built and on the water, will be listed between $15 million and $20 million, the latter including a renovated tennis cabana, says Berman.

The early 1900s mansion was torn down in 2011.