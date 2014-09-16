ClassifiedsReal Estate

$12.9M home for sale at Sands Point's legendary Lands End

The first of five homes to be built at the...

The first of five homes to be built at the former site of Sands Point's legendary Lands End -- the mansion said to have inspired Daisy Buchanan's residence in "The Great Gatsby" -- is on the market in September 2014 for $12.9 million. Credit: Automatic Real Estate

By Valerie Kellogg

The first of five homes to be built at the former site of Sands Point’s Lands End --  the mansion said to have inspired Daisy Buchanan’s residence in F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby” -- came on the market this week.

The 10,000-square-foot spec house, which has views of Long Island Sound, is listed with Michael Berman of Automatic Real Estate Associates for $12.9 million.

Four more homes, all to be custom built and on the water, will be listed between $15 million and $20 million, the latter including a renovated tennis cabana, says Berman.

The early 1900s mansion was torn down in 2011.

