1922 Bohemia home hits market for $429,000

In an area known for its horses, Henry Streit keeps a different kind of horsepower in his barn.

Streit’s 1922 Bohemia home, now on the market for $429,000, includes a two-story backyard barn. While many other owners in the area use similar barns to house their horses, Streit, a former motocross racer, stores the three motorcycles he and his wife own, as well as a few others for friends.

The home is a block away from the eastern edge of Connetquot State Park, and Streit says it’s not unusual to see riders on horses passing by en route to the park’s trails.

“There’s a lot of horse properties in the area,” he says. “We see them in the summer, going to the park at the end of the street.”

Listing agent Rose Mary Bruno of Realty Connect USA says the home is a blend of Cape and Tudor styles, with detailed landscaping and a pond installed by a previous owner. Other features of the three-bedroom, two-bathroom house include a finished basement with outside entrance, remodeled kitchen and detached garage.