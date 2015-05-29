2 stars of 'Secrets and Wives' selling their LI homes

Two cast members of "Secrets and Wives" are trying to sell their homes just as the new Long Island-based Bravo reality TV show is set to premiere next week.

The 12,000-square-foot brick Colonial in Old Westbury where divorcee Liza Sandler lives is listed for $9.2 million, real estate and public records show. The six-bedroom, 10-bathroom home, which property records show is in her ex-husband Andrew's name, is on four acres with a heated gunite pool and tennis court. The master bedroom suite comes with his-and-her bathrooms and dressing rooms.

Sandler is described on the cable TV network's website as having been with her high school sweetheart until "she had an affair with a high-powered media figure."

Liza could not be reached for comment, but Andrew, who has since remarried, says that the house comes with two 800-gallon fishtanks and a "superb" backyard.

Property taxes for the home are $107,080 a year, according to the listing with Michael Berman of Automatic Real Estate.

Fellow cast member Amy Miller -- whose Bravo bio says "never quite got it right with the men in her life" -- is selling the Hamptons-shingle-style Roslyn Heights home she shares with her children, Max, 20, and Sami, 19. The six-bedroom, five-bathroom home, where she says she has lived about 20 years, is listed for $1.599 million.

"I want to move out of the neighborhood," says Miller, 49, a retail manager, especially since her children are done with school. She says she'd like to move to a condo somewhere else in Nassau County.

"Tons" of filming for the show was done at the house, which she says she and her husband built. "I put every ounce of love into it," she says.

The 100-by-140-foot property has an in-ground pool. The listing with Andrea Jablow of Shawn Elliott Luxury Homes and Estates describes the home as having an "expansive gourmet chef's eat-in kitchen," a "warm and inviting guest room" and a "sunlit breakfast nook."

Annual property taxes are $34,758.

Sandler and Miller are among six North Shore women who will star in "Secrets and Wives," which starts at 10 p.m. June 2.