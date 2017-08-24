$3.195M Westhampton Beach home comes with tower

This five-bedroom home in Westhampton Beach sits near both Quantuck Bay and the ocean and comes with a lighthouse-like tower. It is on the market for $3.195 million.

The home, designed by architect Lanny Rogers, has two large family rooms. Outside is a waterside gunite pool and spa, built about a year ago. The bulkheaded property has space to dock a 45-foot boat.

“It’s a great spot for relaxing and taking the boat out because you can dock your boat right there,” says Denise “Dee” Kerrigan Perfido of Kerrigan Country Realty, who is co-listing the property with Katherine Ross. “There are not many places in our village where you can dock your boat right by your house, at least that are on the market.