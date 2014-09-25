$3.65M Atlantic Beach house with 3 kitchens
This renovated 1926 house overlooking Reynolds Channel in Atlantic Beach listed for $3.65 million takes full advantage of its waterfront location. Seller Joe Iorio, a builder, says the home was constructed before a law went into effect mandating that owners build on only 38 percent of the property.
“It’s a house that can’t be rebuilt, that’s for sure,” Iorio says.
The property includes a deepwater pier that juts 120 feet into the channel. The home has three gourmet kitchens — on the main floor, the second level and outside, where there’s also a heated saltwater pool and spa with a patio overlooking the water. There are views of the Manhattan skyline.
The five bedrooms include two master suites.
Iorio says the home sustained minimal damage from superstorm Sandy, with a half-inch of water coming into the house. It was later professionally cleaned, he says.
The property is listed with Douglas Elliman’s Joyce Coletti.