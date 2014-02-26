$4.5M East Moriches peninsula tip comes with its own island

The tip of an East Moriches peninsula, along with a deeded one-acre island known for duck-hunting and seal-spotting, is on the market for $4.5 million.

Mark Shuster of Hampton Estates Realty LLC, the listing agent, says the best feature of the eight-acre estate on Tuthill Point is the location. “The value is more in the land than the structures, but they’re all very well kept,” he says.

The property includes three cottages. The main building has a kitchen, fireplace, bathroom and two bedrooms. All the cottages have bedrooms and full baths. The structures were used seasonally by the owner’s family.

From the estate, you can see for about 10 miles in all directions. Looking south toward Fire Island sometimes affords a view of dozens of seals sunning on a sandbar at low tide. To the east is the East Moriches Coast Guard Station.