$4.5M Kings Point mansion has ties to Forest Hills Gardens

It’s not surprising to learn that this Kings Point mansion was built in 1908 by Cord Meyer, the developer of Forest Hills Gardens, filled with homes in a similar Tudor style.

Diane Polland of Coldwell Banker Previews, who is marketing the six-bedroom house for $4.5 million, says that Meyer developed Forest Hills Gardens and then brought all the master craftsmen out east.

Interesting details abound, from intricate woodwork and beamed ceilings to colorful murals. There are six fireplaces, as well as a conservatory with exposed brick, a library and a banquet-sized formal room.

The one-plus-acre landscaped property includes an in-ground pool and formal gardens, with a private red pebbled driveway leading to the home.

