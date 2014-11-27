5 places to find small-town life on LI

The magic and the pity of a snow globe are one and the same: You're always on the outside looking in -- forever separated from the enchanting scene by the same glass bubble that preserves it. But Long Island home buyers who yearn for that sort of timeless, picturesque charm don't have to settle for a fragile illusion. Whether you're seeking a quaint aesthetic, a link to bygone days or a culture of hometown pride, you can find a real-life community here to suit those small-town sensibilities.

When a neighborhood is perceived as a small town, it may have more to do with its character than its size, according to Small Towns and Rural Places, a National Association of Realtors publication examining small-town success stories.

Though the communities profiled in the 2013 publication varied in size and population, all had developed a quality described as "a strong sense of place."

It's an allure that stems from the unique attributes a locality becomes known for, such as its agriculture, history, arts scene, landscape or cultural heritage -- especially when there's local pride in and promotion of those traits.

If that's the type of place you'd like to call home, you're in good company: NAR reports that given a choice to live anywhere, 75 percent of small-town and rural residents would still choose to live in a small town -- and more (30 percent) of those surveyed would prefer to live in a small town than actually do (22 percent).

In this installment of Newsday's Best Places to Live series, we highlight five Long Island localities that invite you to step inside the snow globe and live the small-town life -- and a sampling of what you can get for each county's median sale price (or as close to it as possible): $420,000 for Nassau and $315,000 for Suffolk as of October, according to the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island.

GREATER SETAUKET AREA

A great place if you want a sense of history

Population: 15,931 in Setauket-East Setauket; 975 in Poquott

Time travel is a quiet affair in the unexpectedly pastoral North Shore area known as the Setaukets. It's a tranquil afternoon stroll across the bridge over Mill Pond, where mills operated for more than 200 years. It's a leisurely drive along countrified roads lined with split rail fences where centuries-old historic structures still stand. It's a walk in the footsteps of a Patriot spy, courtesy of a Three Village Historical Society walking tour. In the National Association of Realtors publication Small Towns and Rural Places, local history was an oft-cited asset for creating small-town allure. "This whole area has historic homes in it," says Diane Milliard of Coach Realtors.

In addition to Setauket and East Setauket, the Greater Setauket area comprises South Setauket, Strong's Neck and Poquott -- a close-knit village that shares a ZIP code and schools with Setauket.

"It's very pretty, very hilly, with a lot of woods and a lot of privacy. It's tucked away, like the best-kept secret," says Milliard. "It's known for people moving there and never wanting to leave.

There are 157 homes for sale in the Greater Setauket area, according to MLSLI. Prices range from $237,900 for a four-bedroom high ranch in East Setauket to $2.799 million for a six-bedroom waterfront Victorian in Setauket.

Poquott | $349,900

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom custom ranch in the greater Setauket area's village of Poquott features winter views of Poquott Harbor. It's listed with Diane Milliard of Coach Realtors (631-928-5484).

NORTHPORT

A great place if you want "Mayberry R.F.D." charm

Population: 7,606

Known for its postcard-pretty harborfront setting and timeless Main Street appeal, Northport has that small-town quality NAR describes as a "strong sense of place." Sturdy relics of the village's roots, left intact or thoughtfully adapted over time to suit a changing world, create a comforting thread of continuity. Turn-of-the-century trolley tracks still run down pedestrian-friendly Main Street, where early 1900s buildings house a neighborly mix of long-established local haunts and relative newcomers.

That trolley line once carried East Northport residents home from Northport's first theater, built in 1912 but destroyed by a fire in 1932. Its replacement, built on an adjoining lot later that year, still stands. The venue, which has changed hands and undergone renovations over the years, is now the John W. Engeman Theater. This month, locals are invited to get into the holiday spirit with a main stage production of "A Christmas Story: The Musical" and a children's theater production of "Frosty."

There are 130 homes for sale in Northport, according to MLSLI. Prices range from $360,000 for a four-bedroom raised ranch to $5.5 million for a five-bedroom waterfront Colonial.

Northport | $360,000

This four-bedroom, two-bathroom raised ranch has a freshly painted interior, hardwood floors and high-efficiency windows. It's listed with Ernest Bonifazio of Dotcom Realty Inc. (631-563-7283).

SEA CLIFF

A great place if you want an artist-colony vibe

Population: 5,066

Offbeat and off the beaten path, Sea Cliff might best be characterized as a sort of bohemian gingerbread village. With its pleasantly peculiar medley of prewar architectural styles, ranging from Arts and Crafts cottages to ornate Victorians, and its dreamy setting overlooking Hempstead Harbor, Sea Cliff has long been known as a place that inspires creative types to put down roots.

A small town in both fact and feeling, the 1-square-mile village has become synonymous with artsy goings-on. Local talent is showcased in performances such as Shakespeare in the park, and numerous events promote local photography, artwork, crafts and handmade jewelry.

"It has a little village, with shops and restaurants," says Giselle DiMasi of Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty.

There are 35 homes for sale in Sea Cliff. Prices range from $279,000 for a two-bedroom Colonial to $4.199 million for a four-bedroom Victorian.

Sea Cliff | $459,000

This two-bedroom, one-bathroom Colonial features recent renovations in the kitchen and bathroom. It's listed with Giselle DiMasi and Janine Fakiris of Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty (516-674-2000).

MATTITUCK

A great place if you want local flavor

Population: 4,198

One proven path to developing a thriving small town in a rural setting is to promote and create a culture around a community's unique agricultural assets, according to NAR. To see the phenomenon in action, look no further than the hamlet of Mattituck in Long Island's verdant wine country.

The region's easy, rustic charm makes wine tasting an accessible activity for novice and sophisticate alike and has given rise to a vibrant scene showcasing local wine, food, music and events for every season.

In Mattituck, storybook-sweet Love Lane is the heart of the hamlet, inviting everyone from weekend visitors to year-round residents to enjoy its shops and eateries.

"The post office is like the social mecca of Mattituck," says Margaret "Peggy" Brodis of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. In fact, many residents opt to have a post office box rather than home delivery for that very reason, she says. "They don't want their mail delivered. Everybody likes to go uptown to get their mail and see this one and that one and say hello. So it's a very friendly town."

There are 59 homes for sale in Mattituck, according to MLSLI. Prices range from $319,500 for a four-bedroom Cape to $3.69 million for a four-bedroom postmodern.

Mattituck | $357,500

This three-bedroom, one-bathroom ranch would make a great home for boat owners because it's within walking distance of Strong's Marina, says listing agent Margaret Brodis of Douglas Elliman Real Estate (631-298-8000).

SAYVILLE

A great place if you want a proud heritage

Population: 16,735 in Sayville; 5,003 in West Sayville

A colorful maritime heritage is the defining characteristic of the neighboring South Shore communities of Sayville and West Sayville. In celebration of their proud seafaring legacy, locals and visitors are encouraged to dress up like swashbucklers for a pirate festival in June, sample shellfish at a seafood festival in August and attend a Viking-inspired boat burning in October.

In December, kids can enjoy holiday goodies and a Christmas story, and see Santa arrive by boat at the annual Jingle Bell Walk around the grounds of Suffolk County's Long Island Maritime Museum. The museum, in West Sayville, preserves and promotes the local history and character through exhibits, educational programs and those seasonal events, while cute shops and restaurants along Main Street in the adjoining hamlet of Sayville offer the traditional small-town experience.

Residents feel an enduring connection that Gail Carillo of Coldwell Banker Residential describes as "warm town living." The same allure that draws them here, keeps them here -- when homeowners are ready to trade up, they often seek larger homes in the same community, she says.

"The fact that it is close to sandy beaches, has quaint, tree-lined streets, fun boutiques and other interesting shopping, the historic flair, old houses and a desired school district all contribute to the popularity of this very charming town," Carillo says.

There are 78 homes for sale in Sayville and West Sayville, according to MLSLI. Prices range from $169,000 for a one-bedroom co-op with water views to $725,000 for a six-bedroom expanded ranch, both in Sayville.

Sayville | $314,990

This three-bedroom, 1½-bathroom Colonial features a great room and a home office. It's listed with Gail Carillo of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage (631-588-9090).