$769,999 Mattituck home was hunting lodge

Before becoming a residence, a Mattituck cottage with 140 feet of Laurel Lake waterfront was the Albany.-based Beverwyck Brewery’s hunting lodge dining pavilion at the 1939-1940 New York World’s Fair, its listing agent says. The asking price is $769,999.

Original features in the two-bedroom, two-bath Oregon timber home include a wood-burning fireplace in a living room, wood ceiling treatments and built-in sleeping benches in the living/dining room. Slate floors are used throughout.

“There’s a very ‘On Golden Pond’ feeling to the property,” says listing agent Gerald Cibulski of Century 21 Albertson Realty.

Neighbors and the first owner’s grandson relayed the World Fair origins to the current owners, Cibulski says. Subsequent research pinpointed its use as the Beverwyck pavilion, where fairgoers could get a “complete meal for less than a dollar or a glass of beer for the usual price,” according to a June 5, 1940, evening edition of the Kingston Daily Freeman.

Over the years, modern amenities like central air conditioning and oil hot-air heat have been woven into the 1,457-square-foot home. Granite counters and oak cabinets are found in an updated kitchen, which has a lakeside nook with windows. A master-bedroom suite with a wall of windows includes a walk-in closet and an en-suite bath.

The 0.91-acre parcel has a detached two-car garage and sprinklers. There is fishing, paddleboarding, kayaking and canoeing from a 70-foot dock on Laurel Lake.

A brick patio includes a table with a wagon-wheel lazy Susan has chairs made of metal tractor seats. An original built-in tiki bar — which Cibulski says was likely a nod to the Zombie fruit juice and rum libation popularized at the World’s Fair — has a wood overhang.