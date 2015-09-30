A civilized outdoor living space in East Hampton

Outdoor spaces that mimic the indoors are all the rage these days, but one East Hampton home, on the market for $12.995 million, has not only an outdoor kitchen and fireplace, but also a drop-down movie screen that can be seen from the heated gunite pool and hot tub.

"Outdoor living is so important here," says listing agent Gioia DiPaolo of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. "It's a huge draw to be here because of nature."

The 8,800-square-foot, seven-bedroom home was recently constructed by builder Jonathan Tabone -- whose wife, Jessie, owns Gansett Lane Home, a home goods store in Montauk -- and it also brings the outdoors in with skylights in the showers. The lower level features a movie theater, mirrored gym and a glass-walled wine cellar.