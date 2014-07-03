ClassifiedsReal Estate

A Levittown house built before Levitt came

This antique Levittown Colonial has a large enclosed front porch....

This antique Levittown Colonial has a large enclosed front porch. It is on the market in July 2014 for $368,000. Credit: S.A.S. Real Estate

By Lisa Chamoff

This antique in Levittown is definitely not a Levitt house. The four-bedroom, two-bathroom Colonial was built around 1870, a good 75 years before the post-World War II suburb was created. It is listed for $368,000.

Not much is known about the history of the house, which sits on a 98-by-193-foot property and has a large enclosed front porch and cellar doors. There are hardwood floors as well as newer kitchen appliances, says listing agent Mary Capone of S.A.S. Real Estate.

