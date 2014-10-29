A Stony Brook captain's house, updated

This Victorian, in the heart of Stony Brook Village, was one of a few homes owned by one of Long Island’s first millionaires, Capt. Jonas Smith. Last listed in 2013 for $579,000, it’s now on the market for $565,000.

Built around 1850, the three-bedroom, two-bathroom house is on its original brownstone foundation and has many original features, including moldings, windows, doors, shutters, clapboard paneling and porch, says listing agent Michelle Rampone, of Coach Realtors.

Called the Hammond-Bayles house for two of its previous owners and bearing a plaque from the Three Village Historical Society, the home has nine-foot ceilings, wide-plank floors and an original cast-iron, wood-burning stove that can be used for heating and cooking.

The modern kitchen has vaulted ceilings and large glass doors overlooking the spacious property, which is bordered by a stone wall. A detached, 2½-car garage is insulated and has hot and cold running water.

The home is within walking distance of Sand Street Beach and the Stony Brook Yacht Club.