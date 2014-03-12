A swim in any weather in Huntington

Take a swim even when there’s snow on the ground in this Huntington home, on the market for $914,900. Sometime after it was built in 1967, the four-bedroom, four-bathroom Colonial had an addition that includes a 20-by-40-foot indoor pool.

If you’re worried about staying warm after a dip, the pool area also features floors with radiant heat and a hot tub with a brick fireplace next to it. There’s an attached kitchenette and sauna. A wall of sliding-glass doors can open up in the summer.

“It’s kind of cool having it in Huntington in a cul-de-sac,” says listing agent Tina McGowan of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

The rest of the one-acre property has other impressive features, including a 7-foot-tall fountain in the circular drive at the front of the house and a backyard with a boccie court.