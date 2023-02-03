Hamptons contemporary on 2 acres lists for $2.695 million

A contemporary built in 1993 on 2 acres surrounded by woods in Amagansett in the Hamptons is on the market for $2.695 million. Annual taxes are $11,800.

The four-bedroom, 3½-bath house is on a cul-de-sac on La Foret Lane, with an East Hampton Town-owned pond down the street, said John Frangeskos of Corcoran, who is co-listing the house with James K. Peyton.

“It’s so private and serene,” Frangeskos said.

The four-bedroom, 3½-bath house has 3,042 square feet of living space. Credit: Rise Media

The house is in an area known as the Bell Estate. Dr. Dennistoun Bell purchased hundreds of acres of land in the early 1900s, and when he died in the 1950s left behind the land, assorted outbuildings and a Georgian-style mansion. The property was later subdivided.

Built nearly four decades after Bell's death, the house for sale has 3,042 square feet of living space. There are two primary suites — each with its own sitting area, bathroom and balcony. A formal dining room has access to a deck that leads to a heated gunite swimming pool measuring 20 x 40 feet.

One of the primary bedroom suites. Credit: Rise Media

Among the home’s other features are hardwood and tile floors, several fireplaces, a great room with double-height ceilings, and an upper-level sitting area with a Juliet balcony. There is a 1,500-square-foot unfinished basement.

The address falls within the Amagansett Union Free School District and is minutes from Amagansett’s Main Street, Albert’s Landing Beach on Napeague Bay, and the Atlantic Ocean.