An indoor pool at Huntington Harbor home with a view

It’s easy to feel like you’re on vacation in this chalet-style home set 60 feet above Huntington Harbor. Along with decks on two floors, the six-bedroom, five-bathroom house also features a heated indoor gunite pool and steam shower. It was recently listed for $1.05 million.

The house was built in 1982; the current owner purchased it in the mid-80s, adding a wing with the pool and master bedroom, which overlooks the water. The eat-in kitchen has been renovated with cherrywood cabinets and granite countertops. Tim Lau of Laffey Fine Homes, who is listing the property with Ira Gross, says the seller, a successful Long Island businessman, designed the open space with good feng shui.

“It’s really for people looking for a great view of Huntington Harbor,” Lau says.