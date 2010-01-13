An open-concept floor plan in Nissequogue

Seller: Ilene Curtis

Address: 108 Boney Lane, Nissequogue

Asking price: $975,000

The competition: Similar-size homes in the Smithtown school district are priced between $899,000 and $1,998,000.

Recent sale in the area: A four-bedroom Colonial on Short Beach Road sold in December for $987,500.

Taxes: $16,783; plus village taxes, $1,960

Time on the market: Since April

Listing agent: John Matthew, Century 21 North End Realty, St. James, 631-724-8500

Why it's for sale: Her children are grown, and Curtis wants to downsize.

It's hard to say what Curtis, 59, loves most about her residence - the house, property or location. She bought the post-modern Colonial new in 1987. It has four bedrooms, three baths and includes a fireplace, surround sound and central vacuum. The house is on a 2.2-acre wooded parcel across from a nature preserve and within walking distance of a beach. Curtis, who has owned several businesses, talks about her favorite things:

"What I like most is the privacy, yet in five minutes I can be in downtown Smithtown or St. James. ... The other thing I love is that the house is so bright, even on the bleakest of days. It has a soaring entranceway with glass front doors. ... I enjoy many rooms for different reasons, but most special is the open floor plan for entertaining."